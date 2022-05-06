Wild weather failed to interrupt Tennis North interclub pennant's resumption after the school holiday break, with the top three sides prevailing over the bottom three and finals positions delicately poised.
Newstead's Mission Impassable took advantage of the absence of all three of their opponent's regular players as they dispatched Riverside Intas 5/35 to 1/20. Daniel Binns was valiant for Intas, registering their only win, against a quality opponent in Tim Sterling in a singles tie-break, and also combining with Hamish Lockett for the narrowest of losses against Stirling and Jake Elmer.
MI were far too strong elsewhere, including in the number three position where Ben Nicholson made a stylish Division A debut, winning three from three.
Deloraine had a similar result against the Trevallyn Titans; 5/32 to 1/20. The Warriors had easy wins in singles through Jason Fletcher (6/1) and Jack Heathcote (6/2) and a tight win by Thomas Gleeson (6/5) against respective opponents Nick Hookway, Josh Chugg and Dave Beattie, while the Titans could only hang their hats on Chugg and Beattie's 6/2 win over Heathcote and Gleeson.
The Riverside Ramjets were unlucky to go home with no points, enduring three losing tie-breaks in their 6/36 to 0/19 loss against the Riverside WiseGuise. Playing without their regular number one Oliver Hadley, Ramjets Dennis Harding and Ryan Walker went down to Matt Webb and Fletcher Young, while Harding and Patrick Michael fell just short against Webb and Campbell Young.
The win leaves the WiseGuise well placed heading into next week's top of the table clash with the Warriors.
In Division B2 doubles, Patrick Coleman/Jane McCann (NTSC Deucebags) won a beauty against Jason Harris/Eamon McCann (NTSC Savie&the Pirate) 6/3 4/6 6/5 while in Division C doubles NTSC Potatoes (Lauren and Shane Cooper) got over fellow spouses Maree and Chris Manley (NTSC Muppets) 6/5 3/6 6/5.
Ladder: Riverside WiseGuise 54, Deloraine Warriors 51, NTSC Mission Impassable 47, Riverside Ramjets 39, Trevallyn Titans 29, Riverside Intas 20.
