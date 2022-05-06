Newstead's Mission Impassable took advantage of the absence of all three of their opponent's regular players as they dispatched Riverside Intas 5/35 to 1/20. Daniel Binns was valiant for Intas, registering their only win, against a quality opponent in Tim Sterling in a singles tie-break, and also combining with Hamish Lockett for the narrowest of losses against Stirling and Jake Elmer.

