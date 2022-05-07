From the editor's desk

Today is a chance to celebrate all of the things, big and small, that mothers do for their children.
Today is a day to honour all kinds of mothers - single mums, step mums, grandmothers, foster mums, and father's who have taken on both the role of mum and dad.
Mothers are cast as the nurturers, the carers, the soft place to land when things don't go your way.
Advertisement
But often, in the bustle of life, you forget what an important role they play in your life.
Until, you have children of your own.
Mothers never stop being mothers, whether their children are young, old, or have wings.
A mother doesn't have to be biologically related - they just have to be someone who plays that supportive role in a young person's life.
But there is one thing that never changes, mothers always enjoy hearing from their children.
Mother's Day is one day in the year we make a concerted effort to recognise the role our mums play in our lives.
The best way to do that is to be present. You can give all the gifts in the world, but the things that matter are the times you spend with your loved ones.
There will be those who say you should make an effort to call or see your mother every day - but if you haven't done it for a while, Sunday is the best opportunity.
Make a change, pick up the phone or, even better, now that pandemic restrictions are minimal - go see mum.
So to the mums, the step mums, the wish they were mums, the pregnant, but not quite a mum yet mums, and those without their mums - today is your day to honour and be honoured.
Happy Mother's Day, from The Examiner.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.