Tigers coach Trent Baumeler still has plenty of respect for North Launceston heading into their battle.
His side sits in second with a start of 4-1, while Brad Cox-Goodyer's men are fourth at 3-2.
"We expect a really strong North Launceston team and a very good one," Baumeler said.
"I still think they are one of the better teams in the competition when they've got everyone on the park."
Speaking at the Southern media opportunity on Thursday morning, the Kingborough leader expected a "pretty different team" to their recent sides, so he wouldn't have been shocked when teams were released.
The Bombers swung seven changes bringing in Ethan Hubbard, Lachie Cowan, Mitch Nicholas, Heath Ollington, Brandon Leary, Seth Campbell and Oscar Harper, with several of those players getting high raps.
"Lachie Cowan's probably going to get drafted, so we are aware of what he can do behind the footy," he said.
"He's had a really good NAB League season so far and Brandon Leary and Seth Campbell I think kicked 12 goals between them last week against NT."
Baumeler also said he was ready for North's A-Graders - Cox-Goodyer, Jack Avent, Tom Bennett and Alex Lee - but he won't have to worry about the latter, with the co-captain out with COVID.
The Tigers only made one change at selection this week, welcoming Tassie Devils representative Will Clifford in at the expense of Jake Doran, with star midfielder Kieran Lovell set to play after an injury scare.
The former Hawthorn player was cleared of any serious ankle damage after finishing the game early against Glenorchy a fortnight ago.
The Tigers have started their season on a positive note as they aim to make finals for a third time.
"I was pretty open and honest that you want to bank early wins and can help set up your season," he said.
"To be 4-1 is really good and now we've got a block of four games before our next bye so we can start to plan the season in four-game blocks.
"We've given ourselves a chance by our start which is really good."
As a sports-mad fan who loves to remain challenged, sports journalism always seemed the path for me and it's allowed me to do things I never thought possible. A keen racquet sports player, I'm experienced in that field, allowing me to do my job at a strong standard.
