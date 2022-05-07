AOC new guard has holistic approach to the role the Olympics play

John Coates' accession to president of the Australian Olympic Committee in 1990 corresponded with the transition of the Australian Olympic Federation to the AOC.
This is way more than symbolic or coincidental. It was the beginning of a seismic change in the way Australia's predominant umbrella sporting body operated thereafter.
It marked a move from the kitchen table to the board room.
The old "federation" was exactly that - as the term is known in Australia more broadly. It was the amalgam of the six state Olympic councils and, in the view of many, simply the mechanism by which Australia affiliated with the International Olympic Committee. Power essentially rested with the state councils, as was typical of just about every sporting body in the country at the time.
One manifestation of this was the state-based committees did all the heavy lifting in raising revenue - almost all of which was dedicated to a single purpose of sending teams to each Olympic Games.
There's now no obligation on members of state sporting organisations to sit at card tables on footpaths or shopping centre foyers, selling 50-cent raffle tickets to send our most talented to the Games.
That's gone and, while the state councils still exist in one form or another, so too has their power and influence.
Under the transformation of governance of the Australian Olympic movement that power transferred to those national sporting organisations featured on the next Olympic Games' program. The states held on to a much-diminished voting power for a while but now they simply sit and watch.
This change had John Coates written all over it, and as things have turned out, for absolutely all the right reasons.
But all that is minor when compared with the rest of the Coates' legacy - two Olympic Games secured for Australia under his watch, the best edition of the Games delivered under his supervision and a war-chest that has enabled the AOC to be free of dependence on the federal government.
Not that the latter ever stopped Coates from lobbying government at all levels to contribute to Olympic bids and hosting costs, to provide greater support for athletes on the performance pathway or to the national sporting bodies. In the case of state and local government this even included making substantial direct and in-kind contributions to team fundraising appeals.
That independence of government was achieved by never asking the Feds for a cent towards the administration of the AOC itself. Almost certainly influenced by Coates' own involvement in successfully fighting the Fraser government's bid to stop Australia attending the 1980 Moscow Olympics, this mantra has left the AOC free of any effective government interference ever since.
Modern governance principles will almost certainly ensure that no one will ever serve at the top level of an Australian sporting body for anything like Coates' 30-year stint at the helm. That might be a pity.
But perhaps not for the Olympic movement in Australia right now.
Ian Chesterman has received the presidential baton. The voting sports clearly recognised his wealth of experience in and contribution to individual sports and his service to the AOC itself, particularly as a team leader.
At a time when the increasingly questioned gobbledygook principles would suggest a person with purer corporate skills should be in command, when the sports had the power in their hands they overwhelmingly went for an insider with a fine record.
Chesterman respects and understands completely the Coates era, but he will be his own man with the opportunity to focus on other things - if partly because conveniently his predecessor will still play a massive role in the organisation of Brisbane 2032.
The Tasmanian wants a real legacy from those Games that impacts the sports system across Australia - and a game-changer decade leading in.
He wants government to invest more in Olympic sports from bottom to top, to maximise social and health outcomes through sports in cities, the regions and rural communities alike.
Internally there will be an accentuated focus on community programs, using Olympians to inspire others to pursue their dreams. At home he particularly wants to see the Olympians Unleashed program rolled out in Tasmanian schools.
