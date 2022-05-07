Loaded firearms in car boot of man on bail who fled police

A 28-year-old man who had committed 16 offences of evading police had a problem with authority, the Launceston Magistrates Court heard.
Luke Jack Walker, formerly of Newstead, pleaded guilty to a count of evading police under aggravated circumstances on May 13, 2021.
A disqualified driver he drove on Remount Road in breach of bail conditions and drove on Eardley Street and failed to pull over when police signalled to do so via lights and sirens.
Walker also pleaded guilty to reckless driving on the same day for driving in Newstead Crescent, Lantana Avenue, Normanstone Road and Wellington Street.
Walker overtook vehicles on Normanstone Rd when unsafe to do so and drove through the car park of the All Year Round Hotel at an excessive speed.
He also drove on Wellington Street on the incorrect side of the road against the flow of traffic.
Walker was on bail when he instigated a woman to evade police on June 12, 2021 by continually yelling at her to keep driving and taking control of the steering wheel.
Despite a firearms prohibition order he had a .223 calibre rifle and a .45 calibre pistol in the boot of the car.
Each weapon was loaded and he had seven .45 calibre bullets and 26 bullets of .223 calibre.
He pleaded guilty to conveying a firearm with loaded magazines.
He also pleaded guilty to a count of motor vehicle stealing and a count of using abusive language to a police officer.
Defence counsel Olivia Jenkins told the court that Walker had been in jail since June 3, 2021.
She said the firearms were brought to his house and he did not want them there and was trying to get them to another house.
"They were both loaded though, they are are serious charges," Magistrate Sharon Cure remarked.
"There is no shying away from a serious involvement with the criminal justice system," Ms Jenkins said.
She said that Walker had an issue with authority figures since an incident when he was in grade seven at school. He left school on grade 8.
"The incident impacted on his ability to interact with authority figures," Ms Jenkins said.
She said that Walker had made application for compensation in relation to the incident and an ongoing psychological impact.
She said that the compensation scheme did not help recipients learn how to handle the money.
"I think Mr Walker will probably let his partner take control when he receives that money," she said.
She said going into custody was the best thing that could have happened to Walker.
"He was in a hole he could not get out of," she said." He was an angry young man at times."
She said he did not want to be someone who went in and out of jail
When told that he had been convicted of sixteen counts of evade police Ms Cure remarked: "It's almost a record, its serious and he knows that." Ms Jenkins said Walker was a person who allowed matters to snowball.
When one thing goes wrong he struggles and drops his bundle," she said.
She said he had previously been sentenced to a drug treatment order, a sentencing option in which an offender can avoid jail if they stay off drugs and comply with requirements of the order.
Ms Jenkins submitted that he should be sentenced to a Community Correction Order with supervision.
"He will be sentenced in a manner which reflects the seriousness of the offending but he is getting pretty close to having served enough time," she said. "On June 3 it will be twelve months."
Ms Cure said that she was considering a 12 month sentence which would be backdated to June 2021.
She said she would have him screened for a Community Correction Order with supervision. "Then the Supreme Court will need to consider the question of bail," she said. Walker faces a count of wounding and a count of dangerous driving in the Supreme Court.
