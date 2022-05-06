The Northern Hawks and Cavaliers will return to home comforts as Tasmanian Netball League returns to the Silverdome for a jam-packed Saturday.
Set on Mother's Day weekend, the Hawks and Cavaliers return to the Silverdome after travelling south last weekend for the double-headers.
The Hawks enter the weekend with the chance to move two games clear at the top of the Tasmanian Netball League if results fall their way.
The first hurdle in that plan is the Kingston Blues who shape as a tough opponent for the ladder leaders. The last time, the two sides played it was the Hawks who triumphed 61-45.
The Blues and Hawks have usually made a habit of physical encounters in the past with the visitors sticking to that style in the early rounds.
"Our last game against Kingston was pretty physical and really competitive so we don't doubt that they will bring that again and play that style again," Hawks' Danni Pickett said.
"I think after last weekend's game, we know that the competitiveness from the rest of the competition is certainly still there.
"We're happy to be top of the ladder but we know that there's still plenty of work to be done."
While they are the only team in the league which have kept a perfect record over the opening seven rounds, the Hawks still have aspects they want to improve.
Last season's grand finalists were pushed all the way by Cripps in their round seven encounters, with Cripps managing to lead the match for the opening three terms before the Hawks edged them at the final siren.
It has been a tale of the tape for the Hawks, who also had a slow start against the Cavs in the first Launceston derby before storming back into contention.
"Cripps came to play and they were competitive, we were a bit slow to start and that's certainly an area that is a priority for us to fix at the moment," Pickett said.
"To be under that much pressure for an entire game and be able to sort of find our groove in the last quarter, we take so much away from that and a lot of confidence ... it's really important to have those tight high pressure games."
The Cavaliers will also return to the Silverdome this weekend as they welcome an impressive Cripps Waratah side with the former looking to further consolidate second place.
The Cavs enjoyed success over Kingston and Karana and are eyeing off a hat-trick of wins for the second time this season.
The Cavs claimed the points when the sides met in round two but the visitors have improved as the season has gone on to sit in third place.
"Cripps are a team with a fairly new group and a few inclusions this year with [former Hawk] Jamie Symons and a few new young girls down there and they're only going to get better," Cavs' Dannie Carstens said.
"It's certainly going to be a challenge for our group of girls who have probably been together a bit longer and have a bit more experience.
"It's going to be a test of how you can put on the scoreboard pressure which is going to be one of the main factors to help win or lose the game."
Both clubs will have their 19 and unders squads on display with Hawks welcoming Kingston and Cavs facing Cripps.
The young Cavs are in the top spot on percentage heading into the weekend with the Hawks in fourth place with an even ledger on the season.
"We're into block two now so we're starting to make sure that we continue to try different combinations and try new things," Carstens said of her 19 and unders.
"We're looking to make sure our defensive pressure is a focal point for us this weekend."
Sports reporter at The Examiner. Focus on basketball and netball but occasionally rolls the arm over for some cricket coverage in the summer. Previously from Adelaide with a stint in Byron Bay. Get in touch: adam.daunt@examiner.com.au.
