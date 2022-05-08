Parties' rural health focus commended

Peak medical bodies have welcomed the promise from both parties to inject $146 million into rural health.
On Tuesday, the Coalition released its plan to bring more doctors and allied health professionals into regional and rural areas, with Labor pledging to match it.
The commitment included $15 million to expand the John Flynn Prevocational Doctor Program to more than 1000 placements each year in rural Australia by 2026, and $9 million for rural GPs to do advanced skills training in areas such as palliative care, mental health, paediatrics and obstetrics.
It also provided for $87 million in workforce incentives for GPs and allied health professionals, with education and skills for working in the regions.
Rural Health Tasmania chief executive Robert Waterman welcomed the investment, saying increasing the workforce capacity in rural and remote regions would help many Tasmanians, with recruitment and retention of GPs and mental health nurses a major issue.
But he said it was not the full panacea, and wanted to see more done to reduce gap payments, with many forgoing appointments because they could not afford them.
"This is where the investment needs to be. It needs to be in removing those gap payments for people that are financially disadvantaged, unemployed and struggling socially and economically. We need to support those members in the community so they can access the services they need in a timely manner and not have to pay those huge gaps," he said.
Australian Medical Association president Omar Khorshid commended the governments for focusing on bolstering the rural health workforce, saying shortages were the number one issue facing many rural communities around the country.
"Extra funding for workforce incentives and additional training places are badly needed to ensure rural patients have access to services," he said.
"There is unacceptable inequity in health areas outside metropolitan Australia."
Dr Khorshid said the AMA had been calling for a strong investment in the rural medical workforce and said many of the initiatives announced were in areas strongly advocated for by the AMA.
But he said said more needed to be done, particularly for rural hospital funding, the National Rural Generalist Pathway, equitable terms and conditions for GP registrars and bolstering non-GP specialist training.
Dr Khorshid said the major parties were yet to commit to major and necessary reforms to modernise Medicare for general practice and improve hospital services.
"Hospitals and GPs across the country are under pressure with funding arrangements inadequate and out of date."
