Death following crash on Lake Leake Road

UPDATED, 7pm:
Sadly, a woman has died as a result of a single vehicle crash on Lake Leake Road at Lake Leake this afternoon.
A Tasmanian Police spokesperson reported the fatality at 7pm on Friday.
"Our thoughts and condolences are with the family and loved ones of the woman," the spokesperson said.
Police are investigating the cause of the crash and a report will be prepared for the Coroner.
As of May 3, the State Growth Department has 20 deaths recorded for 2022, compared to 10 for the same time frame in 2021.
EARLIER, 3pm:
Tasmania Police are at the scene of a serious single-vehicle crash on Lake Leake Road Highway with one person being airlifted to hospital.
Police said the crash occurred about 10 kilometres east of Campbell Town, in the vicinity Keach Hill, about 3.05pm.
One person has received serious injuries and a rescue helicopter has been dispatched to the scene.
Lake Leake Highway will be fully closed to enable the rescue helicopter to land at the site.
Police are asking motorists to avoid the area until the scene is cleared.
