Australian road deaths are being dominated by people aged 40-64, not younger or older drivers.
That is according to a new report saying road fatalities had had their biggest annual rise since 2018 nationally, with increases in Tasmania, New South Wales, Western Australia and the Northern Territory.
Online financial broker Savvy's Australian Car Accidents Report 2022 said road fatalities had increased by 2.7 per cent in 12 months, with more than 1100 deaths since February last year.
While road deaths had fallen by 15 per cent for 40-64-year-olds, they still accounted for 367.
The report said they were most commonly involved in nose to tail crashes and sideswipes.
People aged 17-25 accounted for 223 deaths, followed by people aged 26-39 (219 deaths), people aged 75 and over (146), people aged 65-74 (114) and people aged 16 and under (61).
"Speeding still remains the top cause of accidents, followed by distracted and fatigued driving," the report said.
"Young men are more likely to be involved in a crash."
It said the statistics raised the question of whether gender made a difference to road trauma, while young drivers were often more at risk of fatal accidents than other age groups.
"Despite the number of deaths between the 17-25 age group sitting less than 40-65-year-olds, many studies in Australia over the past 10 years confirm that young men have been involved in substantially more road crashes than young women," the report said.
"Research suggests that this comes down to physiological, psychological and behavioural differences associated with age which increases the risk taking behaviours.
" ... young male drivers engage in more risk taking than young women because of the biological maturity difference ..."
The report said road accidents peaked on weekdays between 6am on Monday and 5.59pm on Friday.
