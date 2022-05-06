Launceston's Friends of Clifford Craig held their annual Mother's Day luncheon at the Riverside Golf Club yesterday as part of their fundraising campaign for medical research.
The event hosted around 150 women who were treated to a lunch and a glass of bubbles on arrival, and featured a guest speech by St.Giles general manager of engagement and profile Danielle Blewett.
Friends of Clifford Craig president Lyn Dent said the day was intended as a thank you to all their contributors and patrons.
"It's a way of showing appreciation for the support we get from the public, and being Mothers Day, we've made it extra special," Ms Dent said.
Through events such as this, as well as a Melbourne Cup luncheon, and a Spring Garden fete, the Friends of Clifford Craig raise around $30,000 a year for medical research for the Clifford Craig Foundation.
Danielle Blewett, who used to cover health for The Examiner and still writes regular Sunday columns, said that her work with St.Giles had provided her with an understanding of what the Clifford Craig Foundation provided to the community.
Clifford Craig Foundation chief executive Peter Milne said that the day served as a reminder of the importance of not-for-profit fundraiser in regional communities.
"What we try to do is provide those extra gold nuggets to make the [Launceston General] Hospital a better hospital than the one the government provides," he said.
Mr Milne said that unlike hospitals in capital cities, regional hospitals often needed the extra funding to operate to serve the wider population.
"We nearly have the same patient requirements as the Royal Hobart [Hospital] because half of the population of Tasmania lives in the northern part of the state," he said.
The foundation has been operating for 30 years, and regularly contributes between $900,000 to $1 million each year.
Whilst being predominately used for research, the contributions also go toward educating medical staff, purchasing equipment, and supporting patient facilities.
For Mr Milne, it's a way of sustaining not only the local health services, but also an investment into keeping professional medical workers in the community.
"It makes it attractive for doctors to want to stay here and do their work," he said.
