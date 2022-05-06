The Examiner
The Friends of Clifford Craig raise funds for medical research with Mother's Day luncheon

By Clancy Balen
May 6 2022 - 10:30pm
MOTHERS: Friends of Clifford Craig president Lyn Dent and guest speaker Danielle Blewett at Clifford Craig Mothers Day lunch. Picture: Phil Biggs

Launceston's Friends of Clifford Craig held their annual Mother's Day luncheon at the Riverside Golf Club yesterday as part of their fundraising campaign for medical research.

