The Examiner
Home/News/Local News

Witness in Commission of Inquiry says systemic issues in child protection make abuse disclosure difficult

IB
By Isabel Bird
May 7 2022 - 12:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Systemic issues make disclosure of sexual abuse difficult, says expert witness

Systemic failures in Tasmania's child protection system leave vulnerable children without safe and trusted adults in their lives, making disclosure of sexual abuse difficult, the Commission of Inquiry has heard.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
IB

Isabel Bird

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.