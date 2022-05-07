Systemic issues make disclosure of sexual abuse difficult, says expert witness

Systemic failures in Tasmania's child protection system leave vulnerable children without safe and trusted adults in their lives, making disclosure of sexual abuse difficult, the Commission of Inquiry has heard.
A former employee of the Tasmanian government who created policy frameworks for Out of Home Care (OOHC) gave evidence to the Commission of her views and experiences of the system when she was working within it.
Therapeutic specialist Sonya Enkelmann said there were often "no eyes" on children in foster and kinship care, who were left in care arrangements with little to no communication from government child safety services.
"I don't think we can say with any level of real credibility the extent to which child sexual abuse occurs prior to, or during out of home care," Ms Enkelmann said.
"We don't have the oversight mechanisms in place. We have child visits, but how often do they actually occur in reality? We don't have in-home support for carers, or [consistent] annual reviews.
"Who has eyes on some of these kids?"
Ms Enkelmann said children in out of home care consistently nominate case managers to be that one person with whom they can have a safe relationship with outside of the home environment.
Yet Ms Enkelmann said there are many children in out of home care who never see a case manager.
She gave one example of a child having 13 case managers over 15 years.
She said it could take months, a year or three years between visits with a case manager, making it difficult for a child to develop any type of relationship, trusted or otherwise.
Ms Enkelmann said there are not enough case managers to effectively provide for the numbers of children in the system, meaning childrens' care and individual needs often go unmet.
She said carers may or may not receive trauma-informed and sexual-disclosure training.
But more worrying, according to Ms Enkelmann, is that carers are not supported by the department to help care for the child, to meet their needs, to manage trauma behaviours, and to form a safe and trusted relationship with the child that is condusive to disclosing sexual abuse.
She described department support for kinship and foster carers of traumatized children as "woefully inadequate".
"My concern is that the department did not consistently or routinely meet the unmet needs of the children in terms of forming healthy and safe relationships with carers," Ms Enkelmann said.
"Training is one thing, support is a whole other bucket," she said.
"A little one [child] marking faeces everywhere, and being really wild in terms of the behaviours because there is so little trust...that is a really tough gig for a carer who hasn't encountered that before, and they might need real support in the home to manage that."
Ms Enkelmann said this lack of support leads to continous breakdowns in foster and kinship care arrangements, resulting in children moving from care home to care home.
She said this is "heartbreaking" for everyone involved.
"We are potentially making these children more vulnerable to harm because if that home breaks down then those trauma behaviours are likely to esculate," she said.
"We have just reinforced to the child that they are unloveable, that they are a problem, that no-one is going to want them.
"The more breakdowns that we have for a child, the less likely they are going to be able to live in a home environment."
Ms Enkelmann described it as an "abusive" system, that magnified the vulnerabilities of children, possibly making them more at risk of sexual abuse and groooming by perpetrators.
"We are failing the children, failing the carers, and for the workers it is equally frustrating because they know they could have done better, could have provivded support and prevented it from happening in the first place."
She gave an example of an OOH care arrangement breaking down after several years.
She said the case manager believed that if they had been able to offer timely support, more readily, they would have been able to prevent the breakdown and teh need for another home to be found.
"It is an abusive system. It leads to harm on many fronts."
THE WAY FORWARD
Ms Enkelmann said state reviews have been conducted and recommendations made which are often accepted in full but nothing "or very little happens".
She said there was a lot of talk of change, "but nothing actually changed on the frontline where it really counted, in terms of resources for kids, resources for carers be able to do their job".
She suggested that serious change required indpedence in the system.
"We need to have accreditation of OOHC agencies, and it must be independent of government," she said.
"That it be properly resourced, with legislative powers like we see in New South Wales and Victoria. We have an opportunity to learn from interstate."
