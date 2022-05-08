Woman trafficked $1.3m of ice in five months

A 39-year-old woman who trafficked $1.36 million worth of ice over a three month period was part of a significant, well organised trafficking operation, the Supreme Court in Launceston heard on Friday.
Yvette Maree Hills, now of Victoria, pleaded guilty to a count of trafficking in a controlled substance in northern Tasmania between December 1, 2019 and May 2, 2020.
She was on a drug treatment order, which enabled her to doge jail, for six weeks of the trafficking period.
Crown prosecutor Luke Ogden said Hills and another woman were intercepted while driving away from the address home of a man.
A search of the vehicle found snaplock bags of methylamphetamine, glass ice pipes and electronic scales.
Two mobile phones were seized which indicated Hills had arranged sales of drugs with about six people.
Mr Ogden said that the scale of operation was indicated by a day in which Hills sold eleven ounces of methylamphetamine for $93,000 giving $88,000 to the man and keeping $5000 for herself.
On a first interview hills denied significant involvement.
However, in a second interview she admitted trafficking for a man she referred to as "old mate".
In the interview she admitted selling an average of about six to eight ounces a day.
Mr Ogden said shortly after she signed a statutory declaration in which she agreed to give evidence in the upcoming trial of the man and gave accurate information about aspects of the operation.
"The state asserts that over the period from December 2019 to May Ms Hills undertook the following activities. Selling methylamphetamine on her own behalf, on behalf of [the man] and transporting quantities on his behalf," he said.
The court heard that she was in custody from February 12 to April 8, 2020 but had spent no time in jail on the trafficking charge.
Mr Ogden said the crime was aggravated by the fact that she was on a drug treatment order handed down in the Launceston Magistrates Court which was finally cancelled on May 22.
He said Hills' evidence in the trial of the man was likely to be significant.
She had prior offences in Western Australia and Queensland.
Defence counsel Fran McCracken said Hills had committed no offences after being released from the sentence resulting from the activated drug treatment order sentence.
"She has moved away from Launceston and separated herself from past associates," Ms McCracken said.
Ms McCracken said Hills' admissions had given the major clue to the values attributed to the trafficking operation rather than the telephone messages.
Justice Gregory Geason said he would have her assessed for a home detention order and adjourned sentencing until June 16 at 10am.
I am the Supreme and Magistrates Court reporter for the Examiner for the past 18 months. My journalism career has clicked over 30 years and encompasses four different spells at Tasmanian newspapers.
