Thrice proved nice for Tasmania after the state stunned onlookers at the national championships for Little Athletics with a record medal haul.
Tasmania took home the Life Members trophy for their points haul in the under-15 Combined Events Team as well as the Dick Healy trophy in the under-13s category.
Advertisement
The three of the key drivers of Tasmania's unprecedented triumph at the Australian Little Athletics Championships have opened up on what it was like to be part of the successful meet.
Northern athletes Abbey Berlese, Izzy Wing and Charli Ross claimed the podium spots in the under-15 girls' combined events for an Apple Isle clean sweep.
Combined with the efforts of the under-13 Tasmanian representatives, state coach Anna Davie said the coaching staff could not be prouder of the three girls and the overall team's efforts.
"What you've got to remember is that the country's best talent was there, they were terrific, they were very consistent across all their events and I think that's what won it for them in the end," she said.
"They were always shuffling in the places from first, second and third on the box and then in the 800 they finished first, second and third, it was pretty fabulous to be there, I was very proud."
The feat of the three girls is thought to be a first in the Australian Little Athletics championships and a new standard for the Tasmanian squad.
"It's definitely history making, no one has ever done this before," Davie said.
"Usually when Tasmania does go away, if you can get a couple of kids on the box, it's a big celebration but to have one, two, three all in the same event was a phenomenal achievement and it's so good for Tasmania athletics."
The trifecta had a consistent meet with at least one routinely featured in the top three spots for events like 800 metre final, javelin and the 200 metres among other events.
[It] was a phenomenal achievement and it's so good for Tasmania athletics- Anna Davie on Tasmania's clean sweep of the girls' under-15 combined events podium
Berlese came home with a strong finish to day two with dominant wins in the javelin and 800 metres to ensure first place recipient for the under-15s girls' combined event.
"It was really exciting because I haven't won nationals before ... and just to help Tassie, being able to contribute to help get some of those trophies as well," she said.
"All my events were pretty consistent but my last two events were my best, I had a big personal best in the javelin and my 800 was very close to a personal best."
Wing came in second to her state teammate on the back of strong showings in the 100-metre hurdles, and high jump as well as claiming the top spot in the 200 metres.
"It was an awesome opportunity, great to meet all the other competitors and compete with these two [Berlese and Ross], I got a couple of PBs and a couple of events weren't so great," she said.
"It was just great to compete."
Advertisement
Ross was the big mover on the second day as she shifted up from fifth place after day one to join her state squad members on the podium when the event concluded.
Ross claimed the long jump event before concluding her meet with third-placings in the 800m and javelin to ensure a top-three finish.
"It was pretty exciting because I haven't medalled in a national event before," she said.
"I felt that I was pretty consistent throughout my events and I managed to do a personal best in the 800 which was good.
"I was happy with the long jump as well because I managed to pull out a good jump on my last one after doing a foul which was good."
Advertisement
It capped a remarkable feat for Tasmania with the under-15 boys also claiming top-ten finishes. Blake Doyle claimed fourth place, followed by Theo Collins in sixth place and Avery Thomas in ninth place.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sports reporter at The Examiner. Focus on basketball and netball but occasionally rolls the arm over for some cricket coverage in the summer. Previously from Adelaide with a stint in Byron Bay. Get in touch: adam.daunt@examiner.com.au.
Sports reporter at The Examiner. Focus on basketball and netball but occasionally rolls the arm over for some cricket coverage in the summer. Previously from Adelaide with a stint in Byron Bay. Get in touch: adam.daunt@examiner.com.au.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.