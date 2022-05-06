Axe attacker dramatically walked out of Supreme Court

The Examiner
Bradley John Holton-Crane says he only hit man with axe once

Nick Clark
By Nick Clark
May 6 2022 - 5:30am
A 35-year-old man stormed out of a Supreme Court hearing on Friday after disagreeing with the Crown's version of the number of times he hit a man with a three-sided axe.

