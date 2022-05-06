Axe attacker dramatically walked out of Supreme Court

A 35-year-old man stormed out of a Supreme Court hearing on Friday after disagreeing with the Crown's version of the number of times he hit a man with a three-sided axe.
Bradley John Holton-Crane was appearing via video from the Launceston Reception Prison after pleading guilty on Monday to committing an unlawful act intended to cause grievous bodily harm on March 4, 2019.
The indictment alleged Holton-Crane intended to maim and disfigure Corey Barnett, 19, when he struck him to the head, neck and arms with an axe.
On Tuesday, Holton-Crane failed to show up for sentencing and a warrant for his arrest was issued.
Crown prosecutor Elizabeth Avery was reading the facts of the case when Holton-Crane became agitated.
Facts are normally agreed between the defence and the prosecution before a guilty plea.
Ms Avery said Holton-Crane and another man had confronted Mr Barnett with a triple-headed axe.
"The accused swung at the complainant striking him in the left thigh," she said.
She said the axe had stuck briefly in his leg before the complainant pushed Holton-Crane onto a bed.
"The accused swung again and made contact to the head," she said.
Holton Crane said: "I only hit him once".
When Ms Avery continued, saying that a wrestle occurred and that Holton-Crane swung again striking the complainant in the neck, Mr Holton Crane walked out of the video area.
Defence counsel Lucy Flanagan drew the attention of Justice Gregory Geason to her client's absence.
"He clearly made a representation," she said.
"I will take further instructions from Mr Holton-Crane."
Justice Geason said it was clear Holton Crane had become agitated and been removed.
The sentencing was adjourned until Friday, May 13 at 10am.
In February, Holton Crane was sentenced to four months' jail by a Magistrate for spitting at a custodial officer when he became agitated.
In July last year, Holton-Crane pleaded guilty to one count of unlawfully injuring property and was found guilty by a jury of a count of assault.
He escaped jail with Justice Pearce saying imprisonment would be a disproportionate response.
I am the Supreme and Magistrates Court reporter for the Examiner for the past 18 months. My journalism career has clicked over 30 years and encompasses four different spells at Tasmanian newspapers.
