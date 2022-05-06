The Examiner
Home/News/Local News

MyState Bank, Bank of us make home loan interest rates calls

Sean Ford
By Sean Ford
Updated May 6 2022 - 12:58am, first published 12:55am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
MyState Bank, Bank of us make home loan interest rate calls

The two main Tasmanian-based mortgage lenders will pass on the full interest rate rise to borrowers.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Sean Ford

Sean Ford

Journalist

The Advocate Newspaper, Tasmania. Business, economics, politics, crime.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.