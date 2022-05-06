Pub Test Panel talk the election and the rising cost of living

With just two weeks left until the 2022 Federal Election, the campaigns of both major parties have been marked by a distinct shift in tone. The emphasis on the candidates themselves, which dominated coverage in the early days of the election race, has made way for a policy issue likely to occupy headlines for much of the remaining fortnight - the cost of living.
Rising inflation figures revealed by the Australian Bureau of Statistics last week alongside the long-anticipated rate hike by the Reserve Bank of Australia earlier this week have all continued to fuel conversation and concerns about the rising cost of goods and the government's role in managing that rise.
Those concerns have also been echoed by The Examiner's 2022 Federal Election Pub Test Panel - a group of everyday Northern Tasmanians who are on hand to give their opinion on the ever-evolving election race. Panel member and father Brody Page said his bi-weekly trips to Hobart had become "a killer" with petrol prices so high.
"Grocery money definitely feels like it's buying less and less. Rent and house prices being through the roof definitely aren't great either," he added.
That said, Mr Page was also unsure what he would like to see from either party to combat the rise cost of living pressures. He also noted that - despite the emphasis in the media surrounding the topic - climate change continued to be an election issue he resonated with more. Meanwhile, Launceston business owner Mathew Bowen said he'd also noticed the change in living costs.
"The economy is really important and everyone has to be able to live on what they earn. That seems to be getting harder," he said.
As a business owner, Mr Bowen said he had really felt 'the squeeze' around managing wages and power bills. Looking to policy, Mr Bowen said he wants to see the government manage economic parameters - without overstepping.
"Government has to have control but the best thing they can do is make it conducive for people that are in business to want to be there, and then get out of the way," he said.
In the wake of the rising cost of living, Mr Bowen noted that - regardless who forms the next government - he wanted to see a prime minister who knows the difficulties facing everyday people.
"I think he should really be more aware of what is happening in businesses and people's lives," he said.
With the remaining panel members expected to weigh in on the issue in the coming days, it seems clear already that the rising cost of living is a topic at the front of voters' minds and therefore one that should be front and centre as election day approaches.
