The Examiner

These violets are anything but shrinking

By Les Hodge
May 6 2022 - 8:00am
SHOWSTOPPERS: The African violet is now available in a dazzling array of colours and leaf variations. Pictures: Shutterstock

As the popularity of house plants continues to grow so does that of the African violet with plant hybridisers creating many new varieties in a dazzling array of flower colours, forms and leaf variegations.

