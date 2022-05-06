Around the Garden

Shiso is a herb popular in Japanese cuisine for its distinctive cinnamon, clove and cumin aroma.
The young leaves of the green form can be used as wraps or tossed in salads and stir fries for added flavour and colour. The red-leafed form is traditionally used to colour pickles and preserves.
Remove flower buds to extend plant life. Seeds are planted in spring.
A very appealing native shrub can be found in Correa pulchella 'Little Cate' with a compact, mounding growth habit and masses of pretty pink bell-shaped flowers in winter to spring which contain a valuable source of food for nectar-loving birds and insects. An ideal groundcover, container, topiary or bonsai specimen, it tolerates frosts well. Prune after flowering to encourage a dense habit.
Leptospernum rotundifolium 'Julie Ann' is a prostrate alpine tea-tree with pale pink flowers and dense rounded foliage, growing to just 25cm high with a one metre spread to form a thick groundcover.
It's ideal to control soil erosion on sloping banks. Tolerant to coastal conditions, drought and mild frosts.
Alyogynes are known as native hibiscus with A. 'West Coast Gem' a good example of these very attractive ornamental, fast growing plants, particularly when used as a background contrast or grouped as an informal hedge.
The silky dark blue flowers appear from spring through autumn. It prefers a sunny to partly-shaded, wind-protected position in well-drained soil.
The clusters of red and cream flowers amid the soft grey foliage of Grevillea 'Winter Delight' provide a visual feast at this time of year.
A low growing shrub 0.5m high with a one metre spread, it's an excellent plant to attract birds and butterflies to the garden.
It likes a sunny position in well-drained soil.
Salvia 'Black & Bloom' is a striking perennial with showy spikes of vibrant dark blue flowers that open from almost black calyxes above the dark green foliage. Described as 'tough as old boots' it thrives in heat, drought and humidity.
Prune after flowering to encourage strong, bushy regrowth for the next season.
When the dreaded weed oxalis appears, hoe the tops off and remove to prevent the plant feeding. If done, especially in the first six weeks after seedlings emerge, the bulbs should weaken over time. Eradicating this persistent weed needs determination and patience as it could take several years of regular treatment to rid the garden of them.
