Pedestrian dies after single vehicle accident

Police and emergency services attended a motor vehicle accident in Southern Tasmania on Main Road, Claremont, at approximately 9.15pm Thursday, 4 May.
Police said an 81-year-old male pedestrian was hit by a car as he crossed the road near Cadbury Road. The elderly man suffered severe injuries and died at the scene.
Anyone who may have witnessed the incident or have any information are urged to contact 13144 or contact crimestoppers on 1800 333 000
Meanwhile, Police attended a two-vehicle crash on the West Tamar Highway at Legana, near Bridgnorth road, at around 7:40pm. Police said there were no serious injuries and motorist were asked to avoid the area.
The road was cleared and then reopened at 9:36pm
