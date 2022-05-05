The Examiner
Home/News/Local News

An 81-year-old male pedestrian died after being struck by a single vehicle at Main Road, Claremont

Updated May 6 2022 - 2:08am, first published May 5 2022 - 10:18pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Pedestrian dies after single vehicle accident

Police and emergency services attended a motor vehicle accident in Southern Tasmania on Main Road, Claremont, at approximately 9.15pm Thursday, 4 May.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.