ATSB releases preliminary report into the Devonport boat collision

SM
By Simon McGuire
Updated May 5 2022 - 8:01am, first published 7:41am
Sinking: The two tugs in the aftermath of the Devonport boat collision that took place on January 28. The incident in the Mersey River resulted in a large-scale response by TasPorts and the EPA. Picture: Brodie Weeding.

...about the time of the collision, the crew did identify that the steering mode selector wasn't in the expected mode.

- Australia Transport Safety Bureau chief commissioner Angus Mitchell

A preliminary report by the Australian Transport Safety Bureau into the Devonport boat collision has indicated that the Goliath cement carrier was in the wrong steering mode when the accident occurred.

