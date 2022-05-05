...about the time of the collision, the crew did identify that the steering mode selector wasn't in the expected mode.- Australia Transport Safety Bureau chief commissioner Angus Mitchell
A preliminary report by the Australian Transport Safety Bureau into the Devonport boat collision has indicated that the Goliath cement carrier was in the wrong steering mode when the accident occurred.
The Australian Transport Safety Bureau report details the events surrounding the incident where the Goliath collided with two tugboats berthed at the Port of Devonport on January 28.
Australian Transport Safety Bureau chief commissioner Angus Mitchell said the preliminary findings do not detail any analysis or findings that will be outlined in the final report, instead focusing on the factual information detail.
"The reports notes that while turning on approach to the birth, the ship was not swinging as expected and about the time of the collision, the crew did identify that the steering mode selector wasn't in the expected mode," he said.
"As a result of the collision, both tugs sank in about seven metres of water."
Mr Mitchell said no one was injured during the incident, with both tugboats unoccupied at the time of the accident.
"As the investigation progresses, we will review the ship's safety management system navigational procedures and the effectiveness of the bridge resource management on board," he said.
"Our investigators will also examine TasPorts pilotage exemption processes and port procedures.
"However, should a critical safety issue be identified at any time during the course of the investigation, the ATSB will immediately notify relevant parties so safety action can be taken."
The ATSB has not said when the final report will be released.
