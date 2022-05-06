The Examiner
Heritage-listed church in St Leonards to be sold as part of redress scheme

Joshua Peach
Joshua Peach
May 6 2022 - 6:30pm
A PIECE OF HISTORY: The site is expected to sell for an amount in the region of $1.4 million. Picture: Supplied

Almost four years since the site was earmarked for sale to fund the National Redress Scheme for historic sex abuse, St Peters Anglican Church in St Leonards has been placed on the market and could be sold as early as next week.

