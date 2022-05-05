The Examiner
Home/News/Local News
In Depth

Commission of Inquiry: fear of reprisal, weak legal protections, confusing process factors in failures to report crime

Adam Holmes
By Adam Holmes
May 5 2022 - 8:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The Commission of Inquiry into the Tasmanian Government's responses to child abuse in institutional settings heard of how a "confusing" web of oversight bodies could be harming open disclosure. Picture: Maren Preuss

The fear of retribution, weak legal protections for whistleblowers, no legal requirement for all public officials to report criminal offending and "confusing" overlap between oversight bodies have been raised as issues during Tasmania's child abuse Commission of Inquiry.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Adam Holmes

Adam Holmes

Journalist at The Examiner and Advocate, Tasmania

From Adelaide to south-west Victoria, Bendigo to Tasmania, I've provided in-depth stories in politics, environmental affairs, issues facing disadvantaged communities, legal affairs and much more. Contact me at adam.holmes@examiner.com.au or on Twitter at @adamholmes010

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.