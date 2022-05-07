Tasmania's Cabinet buckling under weight of work

Jeremy Rockliff's Cabinet is overworked and I suspect in some cases unprepared.
On my reckoning there are now just two backbenchers with enough experience to competently fill vacancies should one arise.
In other words the cupboard is almost bare of talent.
If another senior minister quits for whatever reason, the only humane choices would be Braddon MHA Felix Ellis or a rerun for Prosser MLC Jane Howlett.
I can't imagine why she would want another crack, having gone through the trauma of resigning after a family death.
I'm not sure if Lyons MHA John Tucker is ministerial material, while Nick Duigan MLC and Bass MHAs Simon Wood and Lara Alexandra have no experience.
Jo Palmer, Nic Street and Madeleine Ogilvie would ideally be given more time to gain experience but they've been co-opted because the cupboard is almost bare.
What concerns me is a Premier being forced to throw raw recruits into big battles, where the only real losers are taxpayers.
Remember, a ministry is like being a CEO or managing director of an international company, with millions and even billions to spend. In the Budget context total expenses are almost $8 billion.
This is not intended as a question of competence. It's just that politicians with insufficient experience are suddenly responsible for huge budgets.
It is not fair on them or taxpayers. Therefore, the ill-equipped minster's major aim is to keep your head down and out of trouble.
Sure they have staff, nice offices and a limousine with chauffeur, plus a press pool in the Premier's office to churn out the propaganda, but I bet they have more staff than we know.
Officially Ministers have eight to 10 staff each, but I suspect they have more staff because public servants with expertise in their field can be seconded to ministerial offices, with costs including salaries off the books and met by their departments.
In the current Cabinet every minister, including the newbies, has large portfolios, starting with the Premier.
Jeremy Rockliff has health, which is a good thing, but he also has tourism and trade, potentially vital areas that need close attention, while he grapples with health, plus overseeing the operations of government and his Cabinet.
That means he has to be across his own responsibilities plus have a detailed knowledge of all other portfolios.
The buck stops with him.
His deputy Michael Ferguson has Treasury, which is the engine room of the government but then he also has infrastructure, transport and planning.
Guy Barnett, relieved of primary industries, has kept energy and renewables but then he's been loaded up with state development, construction and housing, resources and veterans affairs.
State development, construction, housing and resources each have the potential to blow up in your face. You might think veterans' affairs would be manageable but you're dealing with the RSL and all its sub-branches, and Legacy.
The other ministers have heavy workloads, with the potential to run them ragged or even engulf them.
Roger Jaensch has education, with the second largest budget after health, but then has a grab bag of small cluster bombs, with skills, training, workforce growth, environment, climate change and aboriginal affairs.
Madeleine Ogilvie will be kept busy with small business, especially in the COVID climate of staff shortages, but then more cluster bombs, with advanced manufacturing, defence industries, science and technology, racing and heritage.
Each of these tasks pins a target on her back, for an Opposition no doubt keen to make her pay for her so-called treachery.
This is Nic Street's second stint in Parliament, while spending time as a ministerial staffer between stints.
His big workload is local government, sport and recreation, community services and development, hospitality and events.
Local government is always accommodating for preparing ministerial graveyards, while sport and recreation can be beset by parochial rivalries, the perennial question of an AFL team, the Hawthorn and North Melbourne contracts and the obvious demands of hosting and supporting a crack basketball team.
Jo Palmer will do a great job I'm sure, but primary industries is a massive portfolio and she faces five hostile Labor MLCs plus independent Ruth Forrest who knows the Budget backwards.
Sadly, they're treading water.
The same dilemma would no doubt afflict a Labor government.
Notice that I haven't mentioned the size of Parliament.
The issue has been done to death and won't attract government support because a bigger Parliament facilitates more Green politicians and another pathway to government for Labor.
The real disappointing factor is that ill-equipped ministers are flat out surviving a crucible of huge departments and agencies costing billions, under a microscope of public scrutiny.
They have no time available for luxuries, like having a vision.
As the highly competent Premier Jim Bacon once said, the sheer volume of work in Cabinet prevents you from even stopping to think.
