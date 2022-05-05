The Examiner
Use of force in searches of children in custody will only occur when reasonable in circumstances

By Isabel Bird
Updated May 5 2022 - 9:25pm, first published 5:30pm
Youth strip search reforms pass in the Lower House

In a win for youth human rights in Tasmania, changes to laws dealing with strip searches of young people in custody have been voted in by the Lower House, with the Legislative Council now set to debate the reforms.

