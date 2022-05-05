Junior registration day to offer a taste test

Hockey's 2022 junior season will have its unofficial opening on Saturday, with a registration day to be held at St Leonards.
From 11.30am till 12.30pm at the Northern Hockey Centre, interested players can register for the junior season which starts the following week.
The junior pathway starts at the under-8s and under-11s in the Stick2Hockey program, which offers games in a fun learning environment for youngsters on Saturday mornings before working into the under-14 full-field competition which is played on the same day.
There is then an under-16s competition held on Friday nights and under-19s on Monday, with Northern Junior Development sub-committee convenor Ally White hoping for strong numbers on Saturday.
"We are hoping to get some new players along, some players that have been interested in hockey but maybe never registered before or those that have tried it and decided they want to keep going," she said.
"The main aim is to get them linked up with some clubs and get them playing some hockey.
"We just want everyone to have fun and be playing hockey, we want people to be out there and parents supporting their kids.
"The junior players are the future of this sport and we need to look after them, we need to get them in there so they can move their way through the ranks and up into the senior grades when they are older."
All four Northern senior clubs - Launceston City, Queechy Penguins, South Launceston Suns and Tamar Churinga - have junior programs, as well as the independent schools - Launceston Grammar, Scotch Oakburn College and St Patrick's College.
For more details, contact White at allison.white@education.tas.gov.au or Hockey Tasmania participation coordinator Tania Barry at tania.barry@hockeytasmania.com.au.
