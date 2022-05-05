Pedestrian struck by vehicle near Launceston's Good Guys

A pedestrian has been struck outside Launceston's Good Guys store in Invermay.
Tasmania Police are at the Goderich Street scene where they said a pedestrian was hit about 2.55pm.
Motorists are asked to avoid the area until the scene is cleared.
The severity of any injuries is unknown.
