Antisocial behaviour at parenting rooms put on council's notice

Families who wish to use the Paterson Street parenting rooms will now need to request access via an intercom system, following ongoing antisocial behaviour.
Social media posts circulating on Facebook advised parents to not attend the premises after alleging a group of people were vandalising the premises and loitering in the rooms, creating an unsafe environment for parents and their children.
City of Launceston Council chief executive Michael Stretton said the council was aware of "ongoing antisocial behaviour issues" and had made changes to make it safer for families.
"Disappointingly, the City of Launceston is aware of ongoing antisocial behaviour issues at the redeveloped parenting room at the Paterson St West car park - a facility which has been designed to make our CBD a more inviting place for parents and families," Mr Stretton said.
Families will need to request access via the intercom system and the facility will only be open six days a week. The intercom will be put in place this month.
The Paterson Street parenting room was redeveloped by the City of Launceston Council last year and was redesigned to include a "Changing Place" bathroom.
Changing Places was launched in the UK in 2006, and includes more than 150 accredited accessible public change rooms across Australia. Changing Places toilets are different to standard accessible toilets and provide extra features.
The Changing Places bathroom will include an ambulant toilet, shower, hand basin, change table and ceiling hoist. The new parenting facilities will include updated fittings and provide more a contemporary changing experience.
Mr Stretton said the council had liaised with Tasmania Police on the issue in recent weeks to help curb the antisocial behaviour.
Launceston acting Inspector Andrew Hanson said Tasmania Police had increased their foot patrols in the CBD as a response of working with the council on the issue.
However, he said no specific incident had been reported to police, so they were unable to investigate.
"We are aware of issues that involve damage in the CBD, but we have not had any specific incident reported," he said.
However, acting Inspector Hanson confirmed Tasmania Police was working with the council on the issue.
Acting Inspector Hanson and Mr Stretton both encouraged residents to continue to report incidents.
"While increased patrols have resulted in a reduction in incidents, we ask members of the public to continue reporting antisocial behaviour and criminal activity to Tasmania Police," Mr Stretton said.
I have worked in the Tasmanian digital/print media for 11 years, spanning two newsrooms. Covering Northern politics, development, I have developed a keen interest in agricultural and education news, as well as issues-based long-form journalism. Contact me at caitlin.jarvis@examiner.com.au
