The Examiner
Home/News/Local News

Paterson Street parenting rooms to receive security upgrade after antisocial behaviour

Caitlin Jarvis
By Caitlin Jarvis
May 6 2022 - 6:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Antisocial behaviour at parenting rooms put on council's notice

Families who wish to use the Paterson Street parenting rooms will now need to request access via an intercom system, following ongoing antisocial behaviour.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Caitlin Jarvis

Caitlin Jarvis

Senior Journalist

I have worked in the Tasmanian digital/print media for 11 years, spanning two newsrooms. Covering Northern politics, development, I have developed a keen interest in agricultural and education news, as well as issues-based long-form journalism. Contact me at caitlin.jarvis@examiner.com.au

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.