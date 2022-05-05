Expensive burnout for 'young, dumb and stupid' Rocherlea hoon

A Rocherlea man whose burnout cost him $1350 in fines has acquired a slower car, the Launceston Magistrates Court heard.
Matthew Paul Atkins, 24, pleaded guilty to a hooning charge, namely a count of operating a vehicle in a public place in an unnecessary execution of speed acceleration or loss of traction on August 30 last year.
Police prosecutor Dave Mathieson said police were in Rocherlea when they saw a white Commodore execute a burnout for about 15 seconds causing a large amount of smoke and noise in Blackwood Drive.
They visited Atkins' address and noticed a strong rubber smell and warm tyres on the car.
When they asked him why he did it, he said: "because I'm young, dumb and stupid, I've got a lot going on and I just wanted to burn off some steam".
His car was seized and the court heard that it cost $250 to get it back.
Atkins told the court that he had since been employed full-time.
Magistrate Sharon Cure read a reference which showed that Atkins was well-regarded at work.
Ms Cure applied a compulsory special penalty of $600 and fined him $500.
"It is good that you have pleaded guilty and accepted responsibility which shows some insight but it has been an expensive incident," she said.
"I've got a slower car this time," he said.
I am the Supreme and Magistrates Court reporter for the Examiner for the past 18 months. My journalism career has clicked over 30 years and encompasses four different spells at Tasmanian newspapers.
