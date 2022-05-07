Being a three-time recipient of the Laurence Oliver Award for Best Actor in a Musical might just be reason enough to justify bringing your ego to work.
But for Philip Quast, every day is a clean slate.
Advertisement
"I treat auditions like it's my first day of rehearsal - because that's your job,"
"Your job is to start work on that first day on the audition. If the director decides that day that it's the end of rehearsal, that's fine. Let it go. It was never meant to be," Mr Quast said.
Speaking with Philip Quast is a refreshingly direct experience.
The celebrated stage actor - upon being asked 'what got him into acting' - brushed the question aside instantly ("I get bored with myself answering those questions").
Instead, Mr Quast moves between reflection and an erudite appraisal of what got him here in the first place, something that audiences can expect from his intimate performance for the Australian Musical Theatre Festival on May 18.
AMFT Artistic Director Tyran Parke, who has been with the festival since 2020, says the festival is going from strength to strength.
"The festival just keeps getting bigger and bigger," he says.
"There are a whole bunch of workshops so people want to learn about musical theatre. They've got amazing teachers. And then also, we've got performances across the city."
Mr Parke says he believes the festival, which will run from May 18-22, attracts some of the best talent in the world, whilst providing a point of connection.
"I think what we're all striving to do is connect because we're all in pursuit of the same things. And I feel like the last couple of years have emphasised community more because we've been without it."
Mr Quast is in Launceston for a screening of the Stephen Sondheim's award-winning play Follies playing at the Earl Arts Centre, in which he plays the character of Benjamin Stone.
Stone, he reflects, is the only role he ever wanted to play.
"I have no ambition. I've never had an ambition to say oh, 'I'd like to play that role'," he said. "I've seen so many actors ambitiously want to play certain roles and they get a chance to play and they don't have a great time."
When pressed on why this role then, Quast replies pointedly: "I'm right at that age where I should do it."
Advertisement
For the AMFT, Quast - accompanied by pianist Anne-Maree McDonald - will perform a series of songs, bundled with reflection on his beginnings in Tamworth to Broadway, and critical acclaim.
The performance, he says, is about dealing with the past and reaching a stage in life where baggage doesn't matter anymore.
When asked what audiences can expect, he says: "There will be a surprise. The surprise is the songs I've left out - the surprise is the songs that I've put in."
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Follow us on Google News: The Examiner
Advertisement
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.