The Junction Arts Festival brings its inaugural autumn arts program to Launceston this weekend, featuring an array of visual exhibitions, installations, theatre and live music across the city.
The new arts festival, Junction Presents, has been described as a taster for the spring festival, and boasts a wide variety of events including performances at the National Theatre, the Tamar Moving Feast and the return of Backyard Bands.
Soliloquy, a centrepiece of the weekend, will feature a free multi-artform digital light show projected onto the historic facade of Chalmers Church, as well as a series of performances by young Tasmanian artists.
The performers have been mentored by Castlemaine based digital projection artist Jim Coad, who said that he was in awe of the young groups' talent and that working with the Church was a dream come true.
"I was actually involved with the first Junction in 2010... and I've always thought it'd be a great building to do some creative design," he said.
The event was first developed in 2019, but has been cancelled several times due to the pandemic.
Dave Mangenner Gough, Chairperson of RANT Arts, said in a statement that "the talents and passions of these young artists is something special to behold".
Festival Chair Liz Frankham said with only a handful of tickets remaining to be sold, it was a fantastic start for the first-time event.
"I think it's really buzzing in Launceston at the moment".
