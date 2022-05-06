Old Launcestonians will be looking to turn the tables when they face Old Scotch at Invermay Park on Saturday in the NTFAW premier division.
The Thistles came from two goals down at three-quarter time to beat OLs by three points in round one.
Coach Abbey Green, who will play after missing out on the opening round encounter, said her side would bring an attacking mindset to the match.
"Looking at the positives from the first game, it was the girls' first time as a new team and having a new coach," she said.
"I have to be really proud of their efforts and we fought all the way and unfortunately lost by three points.
"This weekend we want to focus on what we can control and play to our strengths."
She has great respect for the way Old Scotch plays.
"They're a tough attacking team, they utilise their strength well and they're able to hit the scoreboard," she said.
OLs will have to get the job done without three important players.
Midfielder Dane Lester, forward Ash Mawer and midfielder/forward Jane Astbury are out due to state league netball commitments.
But Green is excited by how her group will handle the challenge of having some key outs.
The coach has tried players in different positions since round one and been happy with the results.
"We've pushed Taylar Lehman to a high-forward role so we're able to utilise her strength and speed in front of goal," she said.
"We pushed Anastasia Hovington to the backline and she can really shutdown opposition players.
"And myself and Alex Ferguson are changing between ruck and forward at the moment which helps with height on the ground."
Green has been thrilled with Ferguson's progress.
"It's her first time playing football I believe, she's new to the group and fitted in really well and trained the house down on Tuesday and she's come out of her shell and is confident," she said.
"We're looking forward to giving her a run on the weekend.
"She's got strong hands and for someone of her height, she's very fast so we'll be looking to use her strength in the forward line and push her into the ruck as well."
Fourth-positioned OLs are keen to build momentum with their 1-2 win-loss record. They beat Hillwood by 112 points before their bye last weekend.
Green, a first-year mentor, is enjoying the challenge.
"Coaching is fantastic, it's opened up a new world and passion for me and the girls are great, they really get around me," she said.
"I feel like I've found my little home at OLs."
She's working to instill a straight-forward game plan.
"We want to play a good four quarters of football so when we're in the backline it's shutting down the opposition, when we're in the midfield it's attacking hard and when we're in the forward line, it's not letting it out," she said.
Bridgenorth hosts Scottsdale in the one other match this Saturday. Hillwood and Launceston have byes.
Passionate about covering all sports from Ultimate Frisbee through to the latest footy and netball updates. Started at The Examiner in January 2022. Was part of the Warrnambool Standard's sports team which won the 2019 AFL Victoria Best Print/Online coverage for a daily newspaper. Got a story? Email: brian.allen@austcommunitymedia.com.au
