Meander Valley mother and entrepreneur Stephanie Trethewey has trailblazed her way to become Tasmania's AgriFutures Rural Women Award winner.
The AgriFutures Rural Women's Award celebrates farming females across Australia, empowering women leaders who are involved in rural and emerging industries, businesses and communities.
Mrs Trethewey and her husband Sam moved to Northern Tasmania in 2019, where they run the Tasmanian Agricultural Company producing grass-fed wagyu beef.
The mother-of-two helps out on the farm and markets their brand, while also developing and working on her podcast Motherland Australia, and her online rural mothers' group Motherland Village.
"The health system is really letting down our rural mothers," Mrs Trethewey said.
"There is a really big gap in the market when it comes to supporting the post natal mental health of rural mums. That is a gap Motherland Village can fill. Through this award I can scale the programs to help rural mums around the country."
With her win, Mrs Trethewey has received a $15 000 Westpac Grant for her work, and an additional $7 500 for professional development.
Primary Industries Minister Jo Palmer said Motherland Village provides greater opportunities for rural mums across Australia to find connection and support, regardless of their location.
"We all know the past two years have been like no other, and it is more important than ever that opportunities for women and girls are front and centre in our vision for a stronger, more resilient Tasmania," Ms Palmer said.
"Since launching Motherland Village, Stephanie has also partnered with a hospital in the Northern Territory to ensure new mothers have access to her program before they leave the hospital," Ms Palmer said.
"Stephanie hopes to expand the program and partner with other hospitals around Australia."
Ms Palmer congratulated Mrs Trethewey on her inspirational and innovative work.
"Particularly the way she is bringing people together and combatting the isolation faced by many rural mums."
Mrs Trethewey has discussed her experiences of arriving to live on a farm "in the middle of nowhere", and finding the experience isolating.
This is what prompted her to start a mothers podcast, and then the online village.
On the podcast Mrs Trethewey talks with Australian mothers who live on the land, covering topics such as post-natal depression, anxiety, widowhood, infertility, pregnancy and child loss.
Along the way she discovered that rural women often missed out on having the support of mothers groups, which is why she created her "match-making service for mothers".
Award finalists included Sally Murfet of Inspire AG and Kate Field of Leap Farm.
