Former Launceston jockey Luke Currie has bounced back from serious injury to land a near 500-1 double at the Sha Tin track in Hong Kong.
Currie was sidelined for two months and missed 18 meetings after fracturing his T7 vertebra in a barrier trial fall on February 4.
His first 28 rides after returning to the saddle produced only one minor placing but he returned to form in style at Wednesday night's meeting.
Currie won on $26 outsider Touch Faith and $18 chance Amazing Teens for former leading Sydney trainer John Size.
The jockey told the punters.com web site that he felt like he'd just won the biggest race of his career after breaking through on Touch Faith.
"I'm that happy ... to come back from injury and stay here has been really hard," Currie said.
"A month is a long time in racing without a winner and this does help the mindset a lot ... I will get out of bed a lot easier tomorrow morning."
Currie got a winner for David Hayes at his first ride in Hong Kong in late January and, although his injury came at a bad time, he said he had been determined to stay and see out the season.
Currie and Victorian Daniel Moor were the last two overseas jockeys given contracts for 2021-22 but Moor has already returned home.
The 13-time group 1 winning Tasmanian has previously ridden in Singapore, Malaysia and Mauritius.
Tasmanian stayer White Hawk battled his way into eighth place in Thursday's $300,000 Warrnambool Cup.
The Angela Brakey-owned and trained gelding was fifth to the home turn but couldn't sustain his run on a heavy 10 track that winning training Chris Hyland described as a "ploughed paddock".
He finished almost 15 lengths behind Hyland's six-year-old Witchachar Star who out-plugged Nerve Not Verve and Constantinople.
Jamie Kah tried to lead all the way on favourite Grandslam but he got very tired in the straight and weakened to fifth.
Former jumps jockey and now leading trainer Ciaron Maher won his sixth $350,000 Grand Annual Steeplechase with Heberite.
Maher has previously won the gruelling 5500m contest with Al Garhood (twice), Regina Coeli (twice) and Ablaze.
His past two wins have been in partnership with co-trainer David Eustace.
Jockey Darryl Horner Jnr, who rode 39 flat winners in Tasmania early in his career, finished second on Police Camp.
Punters have burnt their fingers on Turk Warrior at his past two starts but he should make amends in one of the two $50,000 feature races in Hobart on Sunday.
The Glenn Stevenson-trained gelding looks well weighted with 60kg in the Autumn 3YO Classic, given that he's a winner of $463,000.
He has to concede only 2.5kg to the next highest-weighted runners, Rich Clan and Epic Song, who have won about $400,000 less.
Turk Warrior went to the line strongly to win an 800m trial at Spreyton on Tuesday after which Stevenson declared that the youngster was "the best he's been this preparation."
The $50,000 Sires Produce could also go the way of the topweight.
Geegee Jet By returned from a spell to win the Tasbred 2YO at Mowbray three weeks ago and, although his margin over Unique Glow was only a short neck, trainer Stuart Gandy said the gelding had gone into the race "a bit under-done".
Consistent pacer Sunny Sanz deserves another win and it should come his way in the main race at Mowbray on Sunday night.
The Kent Rattray-trained six-year-old has run well in the heats and finals of the Tasmania Cup and Easter Cup at his past four starts.
This week's Discretionary Handicap - where all eight runners are handicapped off the front - represents a big drop in class.
Sunny Sanz's last win was in a heat of the Tassie Golden Apple over the same track and distance in December when he led throughout.
His main opposition could come from Be Major Threat who went winless during a seven-start NSW campaign but his best Tasmanian form would put him in the finish.
Izaha has been costly to punters since beating Gotta Good Reason in quick time in January but the fact that his stable is persevering with his current prep. suggests he could bounce back to form at any time.
