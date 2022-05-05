Rabbits all ready to dig deep

Friday night football returns to Campania where the home side takes on Bothwell in the ODFA starting at 7pm.
With heavy conditions forecast scoring could prove difficult, enabling the Wallabies to hold up Bothwell's running game.
Advertisement
Campania is keen to bounce back from their opening game loss, however Bothwell, currently undefeated in second spot, will look to continue their winning ways.
Campania coach Matthew Triffett hopes his side can recover with Sam Medhurst, Kyle Smith and Ashly Drew coming off good performances.
Bothwell starts favourite after a dominant effort last week with Jamie Sokolski, Simon Bryant and coach Matt Bird all in form and capable of adapting to the conditions.
In the Saturday games, Mt Pleasant hosts Campbell Town in what is shaping as a close encounter between two exciting teams - the Mounties having not lost consecutive home games since 2016.
The Robins' new recruits have proven effective with Iain Campbell and Nedd Carr slotting in well, Matthew Hayward up forward hoping to be accurate and Jarrod Lewis not missing a beat after returning from last year's season-ending injury.
The Mounties have Tom Birchall and Ashley Rowlands in good form and after their first win the reigning premiers will be keen to continue their momentum.
In the final game, a full strength Woodsdale travels to Oatlands where both sides will be keen to hit the scoreboard and come away with their first win of the season.
Triabunna has the bye.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.