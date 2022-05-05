When Dan Mitchell was growing up there's no way he thought he was going to play 300 club games for Evandale.
He didn't take up footy until he was 20 after having played school soccer during his teens.
But Aussie rules got a hold of him and this Saturday he'll reach the mammoth milestone when the Eagles face traditional rival Perth.
Eighth-placed Evandale will be after their first victory of the season when the sides meet in NTFA division one reserves at Morven Park.
Mitchell, who has played about half his 300 matches in seniors, said it was hard to believe he'd played so many.
"No, I didn't think I'd get there. It is an amazing feeling," the 43-year-old said.
"I was going to retire a few years ago. I kept going because I enjoy going back. You get into the off-season through cricket and you think 'oh no, I can go again."
He'll become the second Eagle to reach 300 games this season after Justin Hutton also attained the milestone.
Mitchell, a backman, has kept returning to the game despite a long list of injuries, including a broken jaw, cheek and arm as well as a host of soft tissue complaints.
He has relished the club's atmosphere alongside his joy for the game.
"Everyone's very friendly and welcoming and it's just a great place to go back to," he said.
He had high praise for the volunteers, many of which have been there as long as he has.
Mitchell joined the Eagles in 2002 after a couple of years with Old Launcestonians.
"I started in the reserves, we made a grand final against St Pats and lost that," he said.
"I was then in the seniors for about seven years. I think it was my broken arm which finished me off basically to the reserves."
Mitchell enjoyed his senior experience but the side went through a tough spell and didn't win many games.
Success would come when Evandale won the 2012 reserves premiership by 73 points against Uni-Mowbray.
He worked hard to stay in the team which only lost one game for the season.
"It didn't come down back a lot due to the midfield dominating and pushing it forward," he said of grand final day.
Mitchell, who has played in half-a-dozen grand finals, said it was a relief to get the job done that day given it was his only flag.
This season shapes up as his final one but it will be interesting to see whether he can ignore the temptation to go around again.
"I reckon this will be my last year. It's getting harder every year," he said.
President Pat Davey spoke highly of Mitchell's commitment to the club.
"He's a very loyal clubman and Dan's just one of those guys who loves the footy and functions and loves the people," he said.
"He's always one the first to get to the footy and one of the last to go.
"He's a very loyal servant of the club and it's a pleasure to have him."
In division one seniors, OLs takes on St Pats at Invermay Park on Friday at 6.30pm.
East Coast and Meander Valley battle at Pyengana, Lilydale hosts UTAS and Evandale has Perth. Old Scotch has the bye.
Passionate about covering all sports from Ultimate Frisbee through to the latest footy and netball updates. Started at The Examiner in January 2022. Was part of the Warrnambool Standard's sports team which won the 2019 AFL Victoria Best Print/Online coverage for a daily newspaper. Got a story? Email: brian.allen@austcommunitymedia.com.au
