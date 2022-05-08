Dozens of people gathered at Princes Square Park last week to honour and remember women and children who have been lost to domestic violence.
Advertisement
During her speech, Yemega specialist family/domestic violence practitioner Chris explained the symbolism of each figure set up at the base of the fountain in the square.
They represented each life lost to domestic violence since January 2021. There were 43 larger figures to represent adults, and 16 smaller figures to represent children. There are already 17 to represent adult lives lost in 2022, and five children.
READ MORE: Three key groups oppose Tamar Estuary plan
"The national candle lighting ceremony is held in recognition of loss lost to intimate partner domestic and family violence. It also acknowledges the profound and immediate and long term impact these tragic deaths have on those left behind," Chris said.
She spoke about the confronting statistics of domestic and family violence.
"On average, one woman a week is murdered by her current or former partner in Australia," Chris said.
"One in three women have experienced physical and or sexual violence perpetrated by men and women are nearly three times more likely than men to experience violence from an intimate partner.
"Almost 10 women a day are hospitalized for assault and injuries perpetrated by a spouse or domestic partner."
READ MORE: Families celebrate Mother's Day across state
Bass MHR Bridget Archer spoke at the vigil, starting by naming just a few of the victims lost to domestic violence in 2022, including Chen Change, who had been murdered just days before the vigil.
"We're halfway through the 18th week of 2022. And we've lost 17 women to violent incidents so far already," she said.
"In 2018, the women and girls in Tasmania fact sheet reported around one in 20 Tasmanian women had experienced violence in the last 12 months. Almost one in 20 Tasmania women experienced emotional abuse by a current or previous partner in the 12 months prior.
"Behind every number is the story of a woman or a child suffering and we must say their names."
Why not have your say? Write a letter to the editor here:
Advertisement
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Alison Foletta has been a journalist for three years, working in the community to tell stories that matter. Before starting at The Examiner in Launceston, Tasmania she worked in Horsham, Victoria for The Wimmera Mail-Times. alison.foletta@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Alison Foletta has been a journalist for three years, working in the community to tell stories that matter. Before starting at The Examiner in Launceston, Tasmania she worked in Horsham, Victoria for The Wimmera Mail-Times. alison.foletta@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.