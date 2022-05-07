A sanctuary of solace and celebration

Quite unexpectedly, we scattered my mother's ashes.
Remember the Sunday before Anzac Day?
Advertisement
It was warm and sunny and stretched beautifully into a late autumn glow.
Our Melbourne daughter suggested it was time.
''It's been three years, mum,'' she said.
"She would have hated the blue (ashes) box.''
"Tomorrow's Anzac Day - she loved Anzac Day.''
Did I have a place in mind?
I have always had a place in mind - Princes Square.
Since the children were little, we treated Princes Square like our garden.
Our first Tasmanian home was on Charles St and now we're in St John Street.
Princes Square is our place.
Recently, when the children came home for a small family wedding celebration - cake and sparkling - we went to Princes Square where darling Angela took photos - deep green oaks, brightest pink camellias and earthy, greenest grass.
When we've struggled to communicate, we find a bench in the sun and conversation just flows.
We used to love late night visits, when there were goldfish under the fountain - we used to bring buckets of our own goldies to re-house.
Our girls were so little.
They learned to ride their bikes in Princes Square and it's where I've asked for my ashes to be spread.
At first, we struggled because we couldn't open the blue box that held mum's ashes.
We googled - flat-end screw driver did the job.
Advertisement
I recalled a friend's story of how his mum's ashes set like a brick, and he had to chisel them apart at The Gardens before they could release her into the sea.
Fortunately, we found mum's ashes were sublimely fine and light.
When I removed the seal, a small wisp of ash rose into the sunlight, followed by a free flow of the finest white.
The next day, Anzac Day, mum was surrounded by a couple of her very favourite things - sailors and bagpipes.
I always wander over to Princes Square before the march leaves.
This year I sobbed.
Advertisement
First at the sound of the bagpipes tuning and then watching the ordered rows of sailors from HMAS Collins.
Later last week, walking home from town, I circled Princes Square, picked the prettiest of pink camellias, and paid mum a visit.
Driving past earlier, I sat at the traffic lights, "hello mum''.
Above the noise and clutter of my work week, I had blissfully peaceful time with my mum.
Vale Joanne.
In recent years I have tried to remove the f.. word from my vocabulary.
Advertisement
Thirty years of newsroom banter, or as those inclined towards correctness might say, verbal abuse, left me wounded.
My vocabulary was interlaced with far too many f...s.
As I glide towards 64, I've tried to abandon the potty mouth.
Most recently, I've discovered the joy of using 'Basslink' as a swear word to replace f...!
Hammer hit thumb? "Oh Basslink!''
Idiot driver "What the Basslink are you attempting?''
Advertisement
Idiots generally "What a cluster Basslink you are''.
Politicians "Couldn't organise a Basslink in a brothel.''
My wonderful husband reminded me of my earlier favourite replacement swear "name'' - (rather appropriately) Greg Hunt (Health Minister).
I've never ever been a fan of the Greg Hunt word, but as needs, I found it way too much fun to say Greg Hunt.
Interestingly, like Basslink, people get it.
For example: Vladimir Putin - a real Greg Hunt.
Advertisement
I hope I haven't upset your sensitivities but while I'm on a roll how about a riddle?
Q: What is the collective noun for a group of Greg Hunts?
A: A Basslink
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.