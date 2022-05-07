The Examiner

A sanctuary of solace and celebration

By Danielle Blewett
May 7 2022 - 7:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
LOVE SQUARED: Princes Square lies at the heart of Danielle's city and her family, a fixed point around which their lives pivot. It is now too a keeper of souls. Picture: Phillip Biggs

Quite unexpectedly, we scattered my mother's ashes.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.