Ending state's driving passion would bring health benefits

Curbing state's driving passion would bring health benefits

By Dr George Razay
May 7 2022 - 5:00am
I would like to congratulate the Launceston City Council for the trial of free public transport, the use of buses with the lowest carbon emission and their goal of moving toward zero emissions.

