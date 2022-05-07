Ending state's driving passion would bring health benefits

I would like to congratulate the Launceston City Council for the trial of free public transport, the use of buses with the lowest carbon emission and their goal of moving toward zero emissions.
It is well recognised that chronic exposure to air pollution can increase respiratory and cardiovascular illnesses and mortality. This impact has added significance to the COVID-19 pandemic and raises the urgent need to improve the air quality around us.
Advertisement
Air pollutants such as nitrogen dioxide induce inflammation and oxidative stress, endothelial dysfunction and weaken the immune system, which contribute to increased risk of cardiovascular diseases and acute and chronic respiratory diseases especially asthma among children whose lungs are more sensitive to air pollution than adults.
Studies have suggested that air pollution, particularly nitrogen oxides and dioxides, are associated with COVID-19 infectivity and mortality, and there are regional variations in the spread of the pandemic dependent on the local levels of air pollutants independent of population density and income.
One reason for the success of lockdowns in reducing the spread of the virus in major cities was probably partly related to the improvement in air quality.
Transport is a major contributor to air pollution and nitrogen oxides, major pollutants, arise primarily from city traffic, especially diesel cars, but unfortunately, our society is increasingly more reliant on cars.
Motor vehicle registration is rising in every Australian state each year with 20.1 million registered in 2021 and diesel vehicles at 26.4 per cent, up from 20.9 per cent in 2016. However, electric vehicles account for just 23,000 or less than 0.1 per cent of vehicles.
Tasmania's love affair with cars is growing, with 516,451 vehicles registered in 2021, a 79 per cent increase from 2010. Tasmania also has the highest number of vehicles per 1000 people of any state (885 vehicles compared to 771/1000 national average) and the oldest car fleet (average age 12.8 years compared to 10.1 years nationally), with an increased number of diesel-powered vehicles.
All of these contribute to increased traffic congestion and air pollution.
The best and healthier option is encouraging people to walk, cycle and use public transport which also takes cars off the road. Public transport can move more people in fewer vehicles, which is good for clean air and reducing carbon pollution emissions. However, we need to make public transport more efficient, reliable and cheaper than a car to encourage more people to use it.
There is therefore urgent need to reduce air pollution in our cities for the protection of human health and future diseases.
The Launceston City Council is making great strides in their efforts to provide clean air not just for us but also for our children and grandchildren.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.