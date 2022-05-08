Time to create a fairer playing field for renters

AS we go to the 2022 federal election, it is time to address in effect thievery from battlers and create a fairer playing field for rent.
This can be done over five years by establishing a fair rent and home/unit pricing commission that oversees and issues certificates for pricing houses and units in classes based on location, standard of structure and maintenance commencing five years ago with only indexation as a rise. All bonds will be held by the taxation office with half the interest drawn by the office.
Individuals will only have the right to negative gear on one other home/business at the end of the five years.
Commencing July 2023, any individual or couple or syndicate will declare to the tax office the number of homes, units and businesses they hold a claim against.
Negative gearing will only have an effect for 10 years per claim and will diminish by 10 to 20 per cent over 10 years subject to a wealth analysis and capital gain sale share allocated to a national housing commission.
The commission will derive a system where seasonal or itinerant workers can keep their residential residence while providing non-commutable distance work such as genuine alternate accommodation tax-deductible.
This will apply to politicians, staffers and travellers to provide receipts. The black money recovered or forgotten will certainly recover millions in fringe benefits.
HAVING last week received in the mail ballot papers, I cast my memory back to the 2016 election when Labor put Lisa Singh in the unwinnable position on the senate ticket.
The intelligence of the Tasmanian electorate was insulted and the selection committee did not heed the words of Bob Hawke: "Do not insult the intelligence of the electorate".
Ms Singh polled 20,000 votes compared to number one on the ticket, Helen Polley, who received 1900 votes below the line, resulting in Ms Singh obtaining a three-year term to Senator Polley who obtained a six-year term.
Ms Singh stood once again in 2019 with a half senate election, was put in an unwinnable position and was lost as representative.
I note Senator Polley has been placed number two on Labor's ticket this election.
Eric Abetz is to be commended for his brochure which encourages thinking people to ignore party machines and vote below the line. Senator Abetz stands up for Tasmania and deserves another term.
IAN MacPherson (The Examiner, April 26) and Pat Gartlan (The Examiner, April 24) have fallen hook, line, and sinker by the LNP's election campaign smokescreen of culture wars.
Their main cannon fodder (again) is some of the most vulnerable people in society, gender diverse children.
The LNP's proposal to 'fix' a problem that doesn't exist is farcical.
Senator Chandler, when asked, conceded that not one major sporting code or body has called for a change in the law.
Sporting bodies are already protected under law to refuse participation of transgender people if it proves to be unsafe in all states.
What Senator Chandler and Katherine Deves are proposing is the right to discriminate against children (including those under the age of 12) in community sports.
As a teacher, I ask the question, how will we know which of these children are transgender?
Who will be enforcing and checking whether children's genitalia matches their gender?
All people in our community who care about the well-being of young people should be disgusted by Senator Chandler's Bill.
SENATOR Jacquie Lambie has drawn attention to defence employment in Tasmania (The Examiner, May 4), noting the slashing of defence scientist positions in Scottsdale, following significant expenditure of taxpayer money onsite redevelopment.
Defence was no doubt pleased with the strong community support it gained for the redevelopment project, with supporting submissions from local, state and federal government representatives.
Defence may have forgotten that community support comes with expectations of enduring community benefits, not reductions in local, secure, ongoing, well-paid defence positions that mean so much to a small country town.
It is not too late for defence to restore its reputation.
