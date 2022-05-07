A hung parliament could be a good thing for Australia

I NEVER ever thought this day would come, lettuces have the same price as chicken nuggets. Absolutely disgusting $5 a lettuce, how can this possibly happen. The federal government, Russian and Ukraine war, greedy farmers, ruthless supermarkets, who is responsible? Whoever, this should never be allowed by the government, and who does this hurt, not the politicians, or the well off, no, the struggling, low-income earners, the pensioners, welfare recipients. And what famous worldwide quote made many years ago "Let them eat cake"? Shameful.