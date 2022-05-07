A hung parliament could be a good thing for Australia

IT IS absolute nonsense to suggest that the election of independents and the possibility of a hung parliament will inevitably cause a great deal of chaos.
Our most recent example of a hung parliament was the Gillard government which passed much more legislation in one term than the Coalition government, before or since including most notably the NDIS and the royal commission into child abuse.
If we are looking for chaos, we need not look past the major parties and again this is where the Coalition has excelled.
Do the names Abbott, Turnbull, Morrison and Joyce ring any bells?
In any case, what is the Coalition other than a combination of two separate parties who are often not on the same page?
THIS housing situation is getting beyond ridiculous. I came back to Tasmania after fleeing FV, to be nearly worse off now.
At least I had a roof over my kids' heads.
And there is absolutely no support for families in the same situation.
We get counselling support, yes.
We get court support, yes.
But something to keep families safe and warm, somewhere to call home?
No, the housing list is up to a three-year wait. Shelters are full and also have waiting lists. There are people, families, and their pets, sleeping in cars or tents.
Even people with full-time jobs and no children, are struggling to find a home.
Someone needs to do something, and it needs to be now.
IF you are a leader who does not want to go on the public broadcaster for fear of criticism then China and Russia are perfect role models. Scott Morrison can spin it any way he likes, but the truth is his current attitude towards the ABC mirrors that of autocrats and smacks of petulance.
IN response to Jim and Linda Collier (The Examiner, May 4) Van Dairy Limited remains committed to creating a world-leading best-practice and vertically integrated dairy operation that blends seamlessly with the Tasmanian brand. Woolnorth holds a special place in Tasmania, and we do not take our responsibilities lightly when it comes to being a caretaker of this land.
As part of our commitment to protect the environment and the iconic Tasmanian devils, we chose to set aside 1800 hectares, or 10 per cent of the original property, as a conservation area for the Tasmanian Devil.
As a proud permanent resident of Australia, I am enjoying the enviable lifestyle of Tasmania and the great sense of community.
I am proud of the work that Van Dairy has been doing to build our dairy dream and I am 100 per cent committed to building a strong future for myself and my family and to ensuring a strong future for Van Dairy in Tasmania.
I NEVER ever thought this day would come, lettuces have the same price as chicken nuggets. Absolutely disgusting $5 a lettuce, how can this possibly happen. The federal government, Russian and Ukraine war, greedy farmers, ruthless supermarkets, who is responsible? Whoever, this should never be allowed by the government, and who does this hurt, not the politicians, or the well off, no, the struggling, low-income earners, the pensioners, welfare recipients. And what famous worldwide quote made many years ago "Let them eat cake"? Shameful.
WATCHING Anthony Albanese being interrogated by the media about the NDIS reminded me of Bambi facing a wolf pack.
Questions were designed to draw blood rather than to have the public informed about a vital government policy.
If the choice was between a politician who could regurgitate the six points of Labor's NDIS plan, and one who was genuinely concerned about people living with disabilities, I know which one I would support.
