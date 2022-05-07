The Examiner
Letters to the editor | May 8, 2022

By Letters to the Editor
May 7 2022 - 8:30pm
A hung parliament could be a good thing for Australia

INDEPENDENTS NONSENSE 

IT IS absolute nonsense to suggest that the election of independents and the possibility of a hung parliament will inevitably cause a great deal of chaos.

