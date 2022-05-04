I always had an interest in TV growing up, watching lots of kids programs including documentaries and news coverage.
At college, I attended a careers day by chance, where I had a great conversation with a TV station production manager about the media, news, sport and what each role was behind the scenes.
I cheekily asked what the chances for me were working there helping out learning about the different roles while I was studying at college.
To my surprise a few weeks later I received a call, which I declined as exams just started.
However lady luck looked down on me a few months later when I was asked to work for a few days in Launceston helping the crew set up on an OB. I jumped at it.
My mum asked, "What is an OB?".
I replied excitedly, "I don't know, but I will be working in Launceston for four days helping out!".
I turned up early not knowing what was in store for the days ahead.
I met some great people and helped a few guys from the crew loading lots of big heavy boxes into a truck.
What was in those boxes? I didn't know but over the next few days I found out.
We hit the highway heading towards Symmons Plains.
"That's where the car racing happens, no way!" I thought. "The great Peter Brock, Dickie Johstone, John Bowe. Wow!".
I sat back in the car listening to the crew talk about the cameras, lenses, tripods, and satellites. I learned I would be working on a outside broadcast at Symmons Plains and there was a lot to learn.
Over the next three days I laid hundreds of metres of vision and audio cables, lifted boxes, and set up very large LDK 5 cameras.
Six cameras were strategically placed around the track to capture all the action. The lens were so heavy it took three guys to lift into place and attach it to the camera head, which was also a three man lift.
The tripod was tied down just in case. I thought to myself, this wouldn't move an inch in gale force winds.
I was then asked to help put in racecam with the channel 7 crew.
Dickie Johnstone's car #17, a Ford Sierra sponsored by Shell, was first.
The racecam main body was mounted on the internal roll cage on the passenger side, giving an excellent view from inside the car during the race.
On top of the car was an aerial to beam the vision up to a chopper receiving the images and audio to then send to the OB van for broadcast.
Then for Peter Brock's car #5. My mates at home would not believe this was me and Brocky's car.
I did however learn a few choice words from his pit crew basically telling me, sorry mate no one touches Brock's car. I could understand that.
Then for a treat I went up for my first ever ride in a helicopter, testing the links connection to racecam.
What a buzz to be up in the air following the cars zooming around with the newly developed technology racecam.
The racecam vision went on the news that night and beamed across the country for news and promos.
The day before the main event, after setting up, was all the practicing and testing of the cameras, audio, lighting and racecam.
I managed to have a play and practice on camera filming cars go around the track. Zoom zoom zoom. It was harder than it looked focusing and panning with the action while keeping the car in shot.
On the day I was gripping for the pit crew, which was on the inside of the track just opposite where it is now, head sets went on to hear the commentators, director, producers and floor manager call the shots putting the program together being broadcast across the country.
I saw Brocky set a new record on the day for the fastest lap.
After the racing finished we packed everything up in under three hours, went back to the office and unpacked ready for next time.
The crew sat down had pizza and talked about what happened during and after the event.
What an introduction to work, I thought. I was hooked and wanted more.
I ended up working in the media for almost 25 years working for Tas TV, WIN TV, freelancing for the BBC, TV NZ and South African Broadcasting Corporation, Channel 9, 7, and 10.
One thing that I am really proud of is passing knowledge and skills to others who now work around the world filming, editing, producing and directing.
Although I've had a break from media for a few years, I still have an interest in what the lens can capture, this time picking up a camera to provide still images for The Examiner readers to see.
