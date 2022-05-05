IT IS encouraging to see the City of Launceston broaching the dreaded amalgamation issue.
It's been in limbo for some decades now, but the reality of two many tinpot councils is evident in many ways, the state of the water and sewage systems being apocryphal.
That said the pained squeals from the surrounding council leadership is to be expected as the fiefdom faces up to the threat of logical reality. One predictable objection is that the inter-council travel of residents to make use of facilities their rates do not fund is universal and not a reason for amalgamation; otherwise you could rationally amalgamate all councils, that is eliminate them.
Of course, that is just plain nonsense as the real issue is not the background level of travel that happens between all councils, but the quite disproportionate amount of such travel to Launceston due to its order of magnitude better and greater public assets.
The Gorge, the QVMAG (both campuses), York Park, the CBD and its facilities and services and so on, not to mention the supporting infrastructure to do with the LGH and other hospitals, the secondary and tertiary education facilities. The West Tamar boundary being at the Riverside-Trevallyn border is the most blatantly obvious and compelling example of the wrong-headed situation the city has to put up with.
IT is inconceivable that YMCA Launceston may be closing at the end of this month.
It is also inconceivable that the City of Launceston council and Tasmanian government are not interested in helping with emergency funding.
If only we had the letters AFL in our name.
There are 500 members at the Y, with the ages ranging from two to 90 years. I have been a member for 10 years, and like many others have a medical condition, which saves the government money in the long term.
The YMCA offers many services to the community. School holiday programmes, and is used as a polling booth. Last year we were treated to a concert by some members of the Tasmanian Symphony Orchestra.
Seniors have access to new services that become available to them thru information sessions by service providers. Here's a thought; If the Y is to be closed and become a car park, we might have to do a Vicar of Dibley and chain ourselves to the building.
WHAT'S the definition of a hypocrite?
It's the Greens standing in Parliament declaring that such is their respect for the rule of law that a minor change in legislation means that the whole private, public and plantation forestry industry should be shut down.
Meanwhile their mates, the Bob Brown Foundation, lose a court case so they ignore that rule of law and embark on unlawful protests because, all because they think they are above the law. Hypocrites.
A DISASTROUS increase in the costs of paper for our informative newspaper (The Examiner, May 4). What is going on?
An 80 per cent increase on the very paper our newspaper is printed on. This is a backdoor threat to our democracy, and a threat to freedom of speech. Somehow there must be a reckoning or balance on these unjust decisions. It must be curtailed or we will live in a valley of darkness. It is imperative we protect at all times any threat to the viability of the free press. It is a cherished daily insight into not only current affairs but world news, it serves so many purposes, politics, crimes, travel, dangers, warnings, sport, deaths, births, weather, and the list goes on. I, and a huge volume of people fail to understand the reasons for such an outlandish rise in paper costs, nothing of any substantial reasons could necessitate a sudden increase such as this. It is so hard to accept that the government that we conscientiously vote in to govern could allow a threat to democracy like this. Come on people, let's get behind the newspapers and protest this stupidity.
I WAS of the opinion that petrol required more distillation from crude oil than was the production of distillate?
This was one of the reasons, supposedly, that diesel was initially cheaper than petrol although the price per litre now seems to have reached parity over the last few years.
If there is less distillation required for the production of diesel (hence lower production costs), can someone please explain, firstly, why the cost of diesel initially caught up with petrol and, secondly, why it is now up to 20 cents per litre more than petrol?
