An 80 per cent increase on the very paper our newspaper is printed on. This is a backdoor threat to our democracy, and a threat to freedom of speech. Somehow there must be a reckoning or balance on these unjust decisions. It must be curtailed or we will live in a valley of darkness. It is imperative we protect at all times any threat to the viability of the free press. It is a cherished daily insight into not only current affairs but world news, it serves so many purposes, politics, crimes, travel, dangers, warnings, sport, deaths, births, weather, and the list goes on. I, and a huge volume of people fail to understand the reasons for such an outlandish rise in paper costs, nothing of any substantial reasons could necessitate a sudden increase such as this. It is so hard to accept that the government that we conscientiously vote in to govern could allow a threat to democracy like this. Come on people, let's get behind the newspapers and protest this stupidity.