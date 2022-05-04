The Examiner
Letters to the editor | May 5, 2022

By Letters to the Editor
May 4 2022 - 8:00pm
Disability access must be top priority in Princess Theatre upgrade

I NOTICE the City of Launceston council is seeking government money to refurbish the Princess Theatre. Perhaps that could include improved disability access inside and out, particularly a proper enclosed lift that goes to the second floor. The seating on the ground floor is extremely uncomfortable; the seats are far too narrow and it's very difficult to get past patrons already seated.

