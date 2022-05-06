"Some people come and it's the only footy game they attend each year."
East Coast president Stephen Walley describes his club's annual Pyengana match as a truly grassroots footy event.
And it's a tradition that's captured the imagination of fans from across the state for the past six years.
"Lots of people just come because they know that they will reconnect with a whole lot of people from the past and have a great social day," he said.
"Some are more or less interested in the actual footy. But it's the vehicle of the footy that brings a very large crowd together."
Each year the Swans recognise a defunct club from nearby and this year it's St Marys, which played in the Fingal District Football Association and won many premierships.
East Coast's senior players will wear a yellow and black heritage jumper against Meander Valley on Saturday in NTFA division one.
"This year being St Marys, we'll get a whole lot of past players, committee members, volunteers and supporters that were associated with St Marys footy club that probably haven't been to an East Coast game," Walley said.
An interesting subplot this year is the guernsey supplier is Luke Faulkner, who Walley said was born-and-bred in St Marys and is working in Queensland.
Swans wingman Toby Omenihu will play in his second Pyengana game and has fond memories of running around in front of a big crowd in his first match there.
He loves the concept.
"Every year you don't know what (jumper) you're going to chuck on. I didn't know how much history there was," he said.
"Last year, we wore the Pioneer-Gladstone heritage jumper.
"We met a lot of the boys that used to play for that club after the game and shirts were up for auction.
"It was just good to talk to those old fellas and find out their history with that club."
He added it was a thrill to don the guernsey number of past players.
He and fellow wing Adam Breen, who has played with the Swans for about six years, are looking forward to learning more about St Marys this weekend.
The heritage guernseys will be auctioned after the game.
Walley said the club was keen to create a fun event for the whole family and there'll be St Helens Netball Association games as well as Auskick at Pyengana on Saturday.
In recent years, East Coast has honoured St Helens (2018), Mathinna (2019) and Pioneer-Gladstone (2021).
Co-captain Shaun Cannon, a four-time senior best and fairest winner, will play his 200th club match for East Coast. He was senior coach in 2013 and a 2018 premiership player.
The fourth-ranked Swans are looking to bounce back after falling to top team St Pats by 28 points last weekend.
Lilydale hosts UTAS while Evandale and Perth meet at Morven Park in the other two Saturday matches. Old Launcestonians and St Pats played on Friday night and Old Scotch has the bye.
Passionate about covering all sports from Ultimate Frisbee through to the latest footy and netball updates. Started at The Examiner in January 2022. Was part of the Warrnambool Standard's sports team which won the 2019 AFL Victoria Best Print/Online coverage for a daily newspaper. Got a story? Email: brian.allen@austcommunitymedia.com.au
