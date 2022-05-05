The Examiner
Home/News/Local News
What's on

Mother's Day Niche Market to show the best gifts for mum

Nikita McGuire
By Nikita McGuire
May 5 2022 - 12:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
NICHE: Sarah Hallett is bringing a new collection of hand made ceramics to the Niche Market at the Tramsheds on Saturday. Picture: Scott Gelston

Those wanting to find the perfect Mother's Day gift need look no further, with the Niche Market coming to the Tramshed's this Saturday.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Nikita McGuire

Nikita McGuire

Journalist

Born and raised in Launceston, Nikita is passionate about the stories that matter to locals. When she is not at work you can find Nikita adventuring around Tasmania or spending time with family and friends. If you have story tips or events in the Dorset, Glamorgan/ Spring Bay and Break O'Day areas, please contact Nikita at nikita.mcguire@austcommunitymedia.com.au or on 0437 031 581

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.