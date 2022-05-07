Launceston business owner Annie Burns loves living in Launceston and considers it her home, after moving here with her husband 13 years ago.
As part of a long-standing photographic project, her face is now plastered on the front of her business on Brisbane Street, as are dozens of other Launcestonians with their pictures posted all around the city centre on various businesses and buildings.
Advertisement
The exhibition 'Faces of Launceston 2022 - the City' is an ongoing series started in 1995 featuring black and white portraits taken by Tasmania's only Grand Master of Photography, Phillip Kuruvita - it ran from April 21 to May 6.
This year marks the 27-year anniversary of the 'Faces of Launceston' project that has documented more than 700 people who have lived and worked in the community since 1995.
Annie Burns owns and runs the Tisane Tea Room on Brisbane Street, specialising in tea and tea products and also owns its sister business Sanctum Body Skin and Soul, which focuses on spa treatments and relaxation experiences.
She describes her businesses as "a little corner of heaven in the heart of Launceston".
"I moved down with my husband around 13 years ago from Brisbane, Queensland," she said.
"Mostly because we loved Tassie and we loved the lifestyle. Also house prices then in Brisbane were closer to what's happening now in Launceston, so we decided to make the move.
"We both have been fortunate enough to open our own businesses with my husband having his bar Cinco Passiones. I think Tasmania and Launceston especially still allows for that opportunity where you can open a business and try something new without having to outlay a lot of money, which was something really important to us both."
Ms Burns said Launceston was the perfect place for her to run a business that she was passionate about.
"We love living here and have no regrets with moving down," she said.
"There are two parts to the business. We have a wellness centre called Sanctum that has been running for around 12 years now and then three years ago we opened up the tea room, which is an extension of the wellness centre.
"After every treatment that we do we sit the client down and they have a cup of tea and a bit of time just to sit and unwind and relax a bit more. The tea room is quite small and that was done on purpose. We wanted the idea of an easy, small space to escape reality for a few moments."
Advertisement
Launceston's growing cafe and restaurant scene allowed for Ms Burns to find her niche in tea.
"We already know that there are amazing restaurants and cafes in Launceston and we wanted to value add to the cafe dining scene," she said.
"There was no-one that was focusing on tea, so we decided to make tea the focus. We are still making coffee, but we decided to make tea the focus and offer that to people. Wellness and tea go hand-in hand."
In today's society Ms Burns said it is now more important than ever to take time out of busy schedules and allow for self care and relaxation.
"I think as a society we still consider that self care is self indulgent and it does have that element," she said.
"The pandemic has taught people a lot about self care both physical and mental. Especially so taking that time out for yourself so you can keep doing what you need to do is really important.
Advertisement
"It can be a massage or a facial or it could just be making a really nice cup of tea. It's a whole process, you turn the kettle on, you pick what tea you want and you wait for it to steep. There is that ritual and routine that happens and that can be a calming thing in itself because it makes you pause because you can't really rush a cup of tea.
"We throw coffees down because that is just to get us from A to B as quickly as possible, but with tea you have to sit down and savour it a bit more.
During the height of the pandemic Ms Burns said she felt the support of the community firsthand, something that she loves about Launceston and the people here.
"I think Launceston and Tasmania has that community feel and we definitely saw that during that lockdown. We really saw the community come together," she said.
Advertisement
"As a business owner we saw the community come together to support all the small businesses. I think that community element where people know each other made it more personal and the locals did come out and support.
"My husband and I love how easy the lifestyle is here, it is a really easy place to live. I know we all complain about traffic and parking, but anyone who has lived in Melbourne or Sydney or Brisbane knows really that we are doing OK and it's not too bad here."
Speaking about her favourite places in Launceston Ms Burns lists the art galleries and museums as places she loves regardless of how many times she has been.
"We have beautiful places like the Cataract Gorge right at our doorstep which is incredible," she said.
"I also just love to walk around the city. Strolling through Launceston and looking up at old buildings and spaces there are so many little things that you wouldn't notice, such as architectural pieces.
Advertisement
"We only recently learnt that the Myer building there are windows right up the top that used to be a cafe. I didn't know that before and that would have been an amazing view."
Before the opportunity arose to be in the exhibition, Ms Burns was familiar with Mr Kuruvita and his works.
"We knew Phillip before and anyone who knows him knows that he is not only a very talented and wonderful photographer, but he's just a really really lovely guy," she said.
"I don't know too many people that really relish getting their photo taken and Phillip even says if he had a dollar for every time somebody says I hate having my photo taken he would be a billionaire, but he makes it fun. He makes it a non-confronting experience and he is one of those photographers that is good at distracting you while he gets the job done so it's not as daunting.
"It was a really interesting experience even in regards to how we would shoot the picture and what my pose would be. He asked me and my husband to be a part of it, he owns Cinco and also is featured in the exhibition, which is lovely and such an honour for both of us."
Advertisement
Ms Burns photo is striking in the fact that it showcases her large Japanese Koi fish back tattoo.
"I felt a bit nervous about what to do with my face and smile and then I thought what better distraction then the piece of art on my back that most people don't know that I have," she said.
"Working in black and white and the idea of contrast and shadows showcased the tattoo really well, especially in the dark space we shot in.
"It was a nerve-wracking experience to think that you will be in a large photo in front of your shop and having people come past and see, but it's quite funny actually as I see people walking past and doing a double take."
Advertisement
She said it was a positive experience to be featured in the exhibition.
"The exhibition has a great bunch of people all doing different things, from all walks of life but that's what makes a community."
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Follow us on Google News: The Examiner
Born and raised in Launceston, Nikita is passionate about the stories that matter to locals. When she is not at work you can find Nikita adventuring around Tasmania or spending time with family and friends. If you have story tips or events in the Dorset, Glamorgan/ Spring Bay and Break O'Day areas, please contact Nikita at nikita.mcguire@austcommunitymedia.com.au or on 0437 031 581
Born and raised in Launceston, Nikita is passionate about the stories that matter to locals. When she is not at work you can find Nikita adventuring around Tasmania or spending time with family and friends. If you have story tips or events in the Dorset, Glamorgan/ Spring Bay and Break O'Day areas, please contact Nikita at nikita.mcguire@austcommunitymedia.com.au or on 0437 031 581
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.