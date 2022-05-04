The Examiner
Home/News/Local News

Heavy rainfall and strong winds to hit Tasmania

Luke Miller
By Luke Miller
Updated May 4 2022 - 6:15am, first published 4:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Expected wet weather set to pose threat across state's East Coast

Very heavy rainfall is expected to develop across the South and East Coast this week, beginning on Thursday night.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Luke Miller

Luke Miller

Journalist

I'm a general news reporter for the Examiner. I have just relocated from South Australia and am ready to tell the stories of local Tasmanians. You can contact me via email at luke.miller@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.