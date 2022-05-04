The Examiner
Federal Labor pledges $20 million to northern hospice

Luke Miller
Luke Miller
Updated May 4 2022 - 9:14am, first published 12:49am
Labor match federal government's pledge to hospice

The Liberal party's $20 million commitment to establish a dedicated palliative care hospice for Northern Tasmania if re-elected, has been matched by Labor.

