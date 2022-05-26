Welcome to Travelways,
Controversial opinion: winter may just be the best time to visit Tasmania.
There's no getting around the fact that it's cold, and a swim at the beach may be off limits (although many will disagree); however it's rarely grey - and it certainly isn't gloomy.
Tassie lends itself to the cosy moments that come with winter: roaring wood fires, forest hikes, pub roasts and the occasional snow fall.
And for those with a hankering for the outdoors, it also presents a unique opportunity to see some of the state's most famous sites when ribbons of fog wrap around the mountaintops and the crunch of frost under your boots.
This is also when the state puts on some of its most exciting events.
Mona has put Tasmania firmly on the global arts map, and from Wednesday 8 to Wednesday 22 June it's welcoming crowds for the annual Dark Mofo festival.
This internationally-coveted festival is a showcase of everything from virtual reality to a vast winter feast, and culminates with a giant bonfire for solstice night.
Lovers of music and song - from the choral kind to the singing in the shower type - winter also offers a chance to participate in the Festival of Voices that is bringing the festivities statewide this year.
While Tassie's dining scene is much applauded, this edition we're also highlighting the virtues of the humble pub meal.
Let's face it - on a blustery day nothing beats a roaring fire, a glass of Tassie's finest and a hearty roast to ward off the cold.
Whoever said winter was for hibernation hadn't been to Tasmania. With a jam-packed calendar and the best cold-weather scenery outside the door, this is the place to be this winter.
Travelways is made on lutruwita (Tasmania) Aboriginal land. We acknowledge the traditional owners of this land, the palawa people.
