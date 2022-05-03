The Examiner
Home/News/Local News

Trisha Louise Wickham hid Iphone between buttocks

Nick Clark
By Nick Clark
May 3 2022 - 6:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
IPhone app outwitted cheeky Launceston thief

Police used a Find My iPhone app to locate a unit stolen from a doctor's surgery shortly before it revealed itself to be hidden in the buttocks of Trisha Louise Wickham, the Launceston Magistrates Court heard.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Nick Clark

Nick Clark

Journalist

I am the Supreme and Magistrates Court reporter for the Examiner for the past 18 months. My journalism career has clicked over 30 years and encompasses four different spells at Tasmanian newspapers.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.